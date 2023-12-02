Object Management Group Unveils New Tech Communities

The Object Management Group (OMG) is set to establish a series of specialized communities with an objective of supplying industry professionals with comprehensive knowledge resources in ever-evolving technology fields.

Under the umbrella of the Managed Communities Program, these tech-focused communities aim to provide a unified platform dedicated to sharing expert insights, best practices, and novel ideas concerning trending technologies. The very first of these communities is the OMG Systems Modeling Community (SMC).

The SMC is designed to be a breeding ground for the exchange of forward-thinking practices in Model Based Systems Engineering (MBSE). It also seeks to provide instructional support on the use of OMG standards, including the Systems Modeling Language version 2 (SysML v2) and the Unified Architecture Framework (UAF).

In the words of Bill Hoffman, chairman and CEO of OMG: “OMG Managed Communities will streamline processes, obliterate industry obstacles, and carve purpose within a fellowship of leading authorities. Membership in an OMG Community gives companies the auspicious opportunity to partake in progressive industry projects, thereby boosting their proficiency and setting them apart from competitors.”

Interestingly, the OMG is not just announcing the launch of these vibrant communities. It is also giving an important update on one of its standards. Particularly, they reported the release of the Version 3 beta of the Open Architecture Radar Interface Standard (OARIS).

OARIS acts as a vital standard for barrier-less interfacing between Combat Management Systems and radar systems operating on naval platforms. The scope of its services is broadened in Version 3, which now features interfaces designed for the exchange of plots and other measurements between platforms.

