Process management and workflow automation company Nintex has recognized top-performing partners in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the 2022 Nintex APAC Partner Awards. The awards celebrated achievements in customer success, business acceleration, business excellence, and regional innovation, among others.

One of the notable winners was Singapore-based Alrighty Labs, which received the Customer Success award. It was recognized for its dedication in promoting the long-term adoption and success of Nintex's Process Platform. Thailand's Cumulus International Co secured the Business Acceleration award for its robust expansion of automation subscriptions on a year-over-year basis.

Other awardees in the APAC region included Australia's Myriad Technologies, rapidMation, and PlanB Consulting, which won the Business Excellence, Business Transformation, and Nintex Workflow Cloud Upgrades awards, respectively. Hong Kong-based ACW Solutions received the Regional Spotlight award.

Winners were selected based on measurable, high-impact business results and continuous improvements for public and private sector organizations over Nintex's fiscal year 2022, ending on June 30. The awards highlighted the invaluable expertise and commitment of these partners in assisting businesses to digitize their critical processes and reimagine the way they work with the help of the Nintex platform.

Eric Johnson, CEO of Nintex, commended the 2022 Nintex Partner Award winners, stating that they consistently displayed an unwavering commitment to helping organizations embrace digital transformation and navigate business challenges using Nintex's powerful solutions. This year's winners demonstrated exceptional expertise in driving customer success and enabling process automation for enterprises.

