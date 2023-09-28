🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Microsoft Rolls Out Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 with Enhanced Features and Upgrades to version 1.18

Sep 28, 2023
Microsoft Rolls Out Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 with Enhanced Features and Upgrades to version 1.18

In a recent development, Microsoft has unveiled the anticipated release of the Windows Terminal Preview version 1.19, whilst concurrently executing the upgrade to Terminal version 1.18. This move successfully incorporates all the utilities and tools promised at the initial launch of the product.

One key feature incorporated in the Windows Terminal 1.19 is the introduction of Broadcast Input, which comes as a timely tool for developers. This novel feature gives developers the ability to transmit the content of a given terminal pane broadly to all other existing panes in the same tab.

Another beneficial addition to the Terminal is an option that allows developers to highlight a specific piece of code and conduct a web-based search on the same. Developers simply need to highlight the desired text, right-click, and then opt for the Web Search from the drop-down menu. While the default search engine is Bing, developers can easily customize this preference in the settings.json file.

Microsoft has also introduced support for unfocused acrylic -- a graphic setting that can be applied to inactive windows, as part of the upgrades to Windows Terminal 1.19.

In their most recent effort to enhance user experience, Microsoft developers have integrated a new UI component dubbed the Suggestions UI. This interesting feature offers diverse suggestions to users, covering a myriad of topics, from history of commands to saved commands. The Suggestions UI can harness the sendInput action as a source, thus providing an option for developers to save and re-use their preferred commands, eliminating the need to type them out repetitively.

In an entertaining twist, the Windows Terminal 1.19 version now supports the use of emojis in the Command Prompts.

Besides these major upgrades and new introductions, Microsoft has incorporated several smaller but handy updates for usability enhancements. Innovations include displaying an indicator on the tab for any closed or crashed applications, a new flag for command appending, support for the Erase Color Mode, and more.

Platforms like AppMaster would enormously benefit from these upgrades as they significantly speed up the development process. AppMaster, a noted no-code platform, can incorporate the Windows Terminal Preview 1.19 updates to streamline app creation for its users.

Related Posts

Google Set to Introduce Credential Manager App, Optimizing Authentication for Android Users
date Oct 27, 2023
Google Set to Introduce Credential Manager App, Optimizing Authentication for Android Users
Google has unveiled its latest innovation, the Credential Manager, designed to streamline and secure the authentication practices of Android users.
Android Security Automation
Datasaur Introduces its LLM Lab: A Solution for Customizing Conversational AI Applications
date Oct 27, 2023
Datasaur Introduces its LLM Lab: A Solution for Customizing Conversational AI Applications
San Francisco tech innovator, Datasaur, expands its portfolio by launching LLM Lab - a comprehensive platform for enterprise clients aiming to develop custom Large Language Model applications, resembling ChatGPT.
AI Software Development
Planview Unveils Comprehensive Solution with Integrated Strategic Vision and Project Execution
date Oct 27, 2023
Planview Unveils Comprehensive Solution with Integrated Strategic Vision and Project Execution
Planview has launched a new solution, Planview Roadmaps, designed to bring together strategy, team blueprints, and execution in one unified visual platform.
Productivity Software Business
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life