🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

Microsoft Unveils Release Candidate of Semantic Kernel .NET SDK for Enhanced AI Interactions

Dec 08, 2023
Microsoft Unveils Release Candidate of Semantic Kernel .NET SDK for Enhanced AI Interactions

In a significant step forward in the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and programming languages, Microsoft has rolled out the release candidate (RC) version of its open-source Semantic Kernel .NET SDK. This innovative kit empowers developers to blend complex language models with established programming languages including C#, Python, and Java.

On December 5, Microsoft made the notable announcement and by December 7, the Semantic Kernel had progressed to the third RC level. Heading close to the final 1.0.0.0 structure, this presents an advanced version of Microsoft's previously released product. Aligning with industry standards, numerous processes have been simplified within the interface. This includes convenient renaming of numerous interfaces and classes for greater congruity within the sector.

Additionally, Microsoft has shifted the previously complex, multi-step process of automated function calling with OpenAI to a completely automated mechanism. By doing so, the goal was to make the SDK conducive to both new and existing users. Using existing .NET implementations, the custom classes have been upgraded, thus improving the usability of the platform.

Further enhancing its value and ease of use, the kernel now takes on the role of a 'property bag' for the entire AI application. This means that all elements of the application - incorporating multiple AI programs, services, plugins, as well as essentials such as HTTP handlers and logging services - can be added to the kernel. This sophisticated system allows all Semantic Kernel elements to use these application components for performing AI requests.

This innovative kernel development allows for dependency injection into Semantic Kernel to create the kernel where developers use a single YAML file as a blueprint for all the essentials for a prompt function - previously referred to as semantic functions.

Platforms like AppMaster offer parallel strengths in simplifying the creation of web and mobile apps as Microsoft does for AI systems. Utilized by 60,000 users and repeatedly recognized as a top-rated no-code platform, AppMaster empowers users to collaborate, design, and deploy backend, mobile, and web applications - all from a single locale.

Related Posts

OpenAI Startup Fund Introduces Second Batch of Converge Program and Invites Global Applicants
date Dec 14, 2023
OpenAI Startup Fund Introduces Second Batch of Converge Program and Invites Global Applicants
The OpenAI Startup Fund launched Converge-2, the second term of its Converge program.
AI Entrepreneurship
Revamped Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2 Unveiled, Highlights .NET MAUI and C++ Enhancements
date Dec 14, 2023
Revamped Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2 Unveiled, Highlights .NET MAUI and C++ Enhancements
Microsoft reveals the latest features and enhancements of the Visual Studio 17.9 Preview 2, focusing on the new .NET MAUI development experience and innovative C++ functionalities.
Software No-code Development
Revolutionizing DevOps with AI: Copado Unveils Beta for AI-Powered Platform CopadoGPT
date Dec 14, 2023
Revolutionizing DevOps with AI: Copado Unveils Beta for AI-Powered Platform CopadoGPT
Famous Salesforce DevOps platform provider, Copado, broadens the beta program for CopadoGPT, their AI tool, for all clients.
AI Software Development
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life