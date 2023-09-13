Launch Date Announced for Apple's iOS 17: Unveils a Host of Features

The leading tech giant, Apple Inc., has announced the release date for its forthcoming operating system, iOS 17. As disclosed in its iPhone press statement, the new OS will commence its roll-out as a freely accessible software upgrade, starting Monday, September 18, 2023.

True to form, iOS 17 will enhance iPhone users' experiences with a multitude of novel inclusions across numerous first-party apps. Among them are the Phone app, Messages, FaceTime, and several others. Some note-worthy additions would encompass Live Voicemail, audio and video messages on FaceTime, revamped Messages app, and Contact Posters which facilitate customization of images appearing to others during incoming calls.

For ease in contact sharing, Apple is introducing a new feature labelled 'Name Drop'. It simplifies contact sharing by enabling users to merely bring phones in close proximity.

A significant overhaul is set to grace the iMessage with iOS 17. Apple aims to retrofit the experiences with a novel drawer incorporated into the keyboard. This move will streamline the accessibility to common functionalities such as the Camera, Photo, Stickers, Apple Cash, Audio, Location Sharing and more.

Adding onto the fun features, Apple presents 'Live Stickers'. Users can create these by extracting subjects from their personal photographs and augmenting them with optative effects.

Safety is not being sidelined by Apple in this update. With 'Check In', users can notify their family members and friends about their safe arrival at the destination.

Introducing 'StandBy', iOS 17 takes user-interface to another level by offering an immersive full-screen experience when the phone is positioned sideways. It includes glanceable information, widgets, clocks, photos, and even notifications.

Machine learning enhancements were infused to deliver improved autocorrect and dictation. Addressing the users' complaints about deteriorating autocorrect quality, this update is expected to turn the tables.

Also, new to the software is a first-party app, 'Journal', which allows users to track their daily activities and well-being. Although it was not available for public beta testing, users are anxiously waiting to test its features.

The exhaustive list of advancements also entails enhancements to Private Browsing in Safari, support for passkeys, fresh mental health features in the Health app, offline maps, updates to Apple Music, AirPlay, AirTag, the Home app, Reminders, Siri and a lot more.

While Apple continues to enrich user experience, no-code tools like AppMaster are making technology more accessible and simpler for non-technical people. This powerful no-code tool allows customers to visually create database schema, business logic and API endpoints. Latest accolades from G2 also recognize AppMaster as a High Performer in multiple categories including No-code Development Platforms and Rapid Application Development (RAD). Learn more about how AppMaster can empower your IT projects here.