Kissflow Inc., a top software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, has launched a strengthened and all-encompassing version of its popular product, Kissflow Workflow. This remarkable update enables business users to manage and automate both structured and unstructured dynamic cases with just one no-code platform.

Current work environments generate a myriad of spontaneous and ever-changing processes and tasks, especially with the rise of remote and hybrid work setups. Although the majority of these workflows have the potential to be automated, most business users, functional managers, and team leads still heavily depend on spreadsheets. This is because existing solutions lack the flexibility to tailor workflows to users' specific needs, or they are too intricate to implement effectively.

Dinesh, VP of Product Management at Kissflow, explains their approach: "It is unreasonable to expect business users to have complete visibility into processes and have the ability to build complex workflows. These business users normally start automating unstructured processes to begin with before automating the structured ones. With Kissflow Workflow, one can now automate unstructured processes within minutes and put the users in control. We believe this marks a true milestone in the citizen developer movement."

Kissflow Workflow has been empowering business teams for a decade by simplifying structured processes, ultimately boosting productivity. The recent upgrade heralds a new age of workflow management, complete with the ability to automate both simple operations and intricate, dynamic cases on a single platform. No matter how unpredictable the use cases may be, such as issue tracking, lead pipeline, or help desk scenarios, teams and business users can now take full control of workflows.

Additionally, Kissflow Workflow offers 140+ preconfigured templates, enabling business users to establish and initiate anything from basic approval requests to more complicated processes. These drag-and-drop templates cater to various functions, such as HR, sales, IT, finance, procurement, and customer support. Moreover, the platform integrates contextual collaboration, ensuring a more connected and efficient workplace with process-based activity feeds.

As the no-code movement continues to gain traction, platforms like Kissflow Workflow and AppMaster are set to revolutionize the way businesses operate. By providing users with the flexibility and simplicity necessary to create, automate, and manage complex workflows across diverse functions, these powerful solutions are opening new doors for productivity and citizen development.

