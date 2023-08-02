In a bid to dial up the precision in talent procurement, Karat has launched a state-of-the-art software engineer assessment tool named Karat Qualify. This tool presents a new-age approach to candidate screening, incorporating a concise multiple-choice assessment technique, a departure from the conventional resume screenings and coding tests.

The Karat Qualify system is tailored to ensure a candidate-friendly experience while promoting perfectly calibrated results. Companies using the tool are expected to witness faster evaluation results, improved candidate-end completion rates, enhanced leveling recommendations, and the successful progression of more adroit candidates through the hiring process.

The 15-question exercise that forms the core of Karat Qualify leans on Karat's evolutionary assessment technology. To initiate the hiring process, recruitment teams first choose a subject for evaluation from Karat's expansive catalog of over 20 ready-made topic areas. Candidates are then invited to participate in the on-demand, self-managed assessment.

Unique to Karat Qualify is its dynamic question generation feature, the content of which is influenced by the candidates' previous responses. This setup allows candidates to express their prowess and expertise more articulately while creating a comprehensive hiring signal. This process yields actionable recommendations for recruiters to consider when proceeding with potential candidates.

Scott Bonneau, EVP of Product and Operations at Karat, discussed the inadequacies of conventional hiring approaches by saying, “Code tests endure high attrition rates and they emit a crude and irregular signal, and resume screens only consolidate the prevailing prejudice in tech today.” He continued, “Karat Qualify allows recruiters to engage with a larger pool of candidates and circumvents the trap of credentials bias by identifying candidates who possess the requisite skill set for the job, beyond just the right words on their resume.”

A feature of Karat Qualify that stands out is its capacity to expand the range of recruiting channels. A comprehensive survey conducted by Karat and Harris noted that tech and talent leaders who engage with a larger candidate pool tend to have a greater likelihood of meeting recruitment targets and building strong tech teams. Earlier vetting tools focused on eliminating candidates, rendering the enlargement of talent pools a challenging task. However, Karat Qualify reverses this, rendering candidates eligible for consideration, thus opening up avenues to source top-notch talent more effectively.

The introduction of Karat Qualify complements Karat's existing technical interviews and recruitment data, thereby creating seamless recruitment experiences for job applicants, recruiters, and hiring managers – making it akin to no-code platforms like AppMaster, which also aim to bring simplicity and efficiency in their sphere. Candidates may not need to code to prove their proficiency, much like developers in AppMaster don't need to write scripts to build applications.