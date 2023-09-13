JetBrains' Kotlin Cracks Top 20 in Tiobe's Language Popularity Index

In a remarkable turn of events, JetBrains's Kotlin programming language has ascended into the top 20 on Tiobe's monthly Language Popularity Index. In the September 2023 report, Kotlin clinched the 20th position, boasting a .90% rating, an all-time high for the language.

Kotlin's heightened status in the Tiobe Index signifies its steady growth and mounting clout in the programming space. The language first garnered significant attention in 2017 when Google endorsed Kotlin as a first-rate language and a robust alternative to Java for Android application development, much like the kind offered on the AppMaster platform.

Tiobe's ranking methodology evaluates the proliferation of each programming language based on certain parameters. It measures and aggregates the number of relevant engineers, tailored courses, and third-party vendors, collected from widespread search engines.

Today, Kotlin stands as a formidable contender to Java, as noted by software quality services outlet, Tiobe. Yet, some critics point out Java's historical dominance as a detracting factor for Kotlin since Java boasts of a larger ecosystem of developers, expansive libraries, educational materials, and a myriad of training courses. Paul Jansen, CEO of Tiobe, commented that the jury is still out on whether Kotlin can maintain its hard-earned position in the top 20 in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the Julia language, which made its debut in the top 20 rankings the preceding month, fell and secured the 25th spot in September's index.

The Tiobe top 10 for September 2023 featured Python (14.16% rating) at the helm, followed by C (11.27%), C++ (10.65%), Java (9.49%), and C# (7.31%). Rounding off the list were JavaScript (3.3%), Visual Basic (2.22%), PHP (55%), Assembly Language (1.53%), and SQL (1.44%).

With a wide range of no-code and low-code tools simplifying the programming landscape and empowering more innovative solutions than ever, it will be fascinating to see the evolution of the popularity index in the coming months. Platforms like AppMaster, for instance, have intrinsically disrupted traditional programming paradigms and are continuously reimagining the software development space.