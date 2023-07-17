The overnight launch of Instagram Threads has created generous waves in the social media landscape, boasting an impressive 100 million user participation within the first few days of its rollout. Fresh data now posits the app's weekly user engagement at an imposing one-fifth of the global user activity experienced by Twitter. This comparison also reveals that Instagram Threads outpaces the top competitor to Twitter in the U.S - Truth Social, by an overwhelming 86 times, with the latter having recorded a weekly user interaction of 1 million, as of the past week.

The revealing statistics come from app prognosis firm data.ai, which has also delivered another decisive assessment of Threads initial engagement. Insight from app analysis company Sensor Tower, however, suggested a minor slump in the early usage of Threads, declining by roughly 20% between Tuesday and Wednesday from the preceding Saturday. This analysis also reflected a 50% decrease in time usage, dropping from an initial 20 minutes average usage time to a current 10 minutes, according to a report by CNBC.

However, the progress for Threads doesn't seem to be halting, as per data.ai analysis. Indeed, the app has recorded over 150 million downloads currently, an achievement that beats the record set by Niantic's Pokémon Go by a substantial 5.5 times faster. The record for the largest app launch title had been held by Pokémon Go since its introduction in July 2016.

data.ai shared interesting insights into the detailed profiling of Threads' user base, confirming that the platform has managed to draw around 93 million active global users in its initial release week preceding the official declaration of its 100 million sign-ups landmark on July 10.

Surprisingly, the study discovered that India takes the lead in terms of the app downloads, accounting for 33% of global app downloads. Brazil and the U.S followed India with 22% and 16% downloads, respectively. Mexico and Japan also keep stride, with relatively smaller but significant contribution of 8% and 5%, respectively. Importantly, Threads is not accessible in the EU due to the existing data collection practices and privacy concern-related regulatory issues. Even recent endeavors by EU users to circumvent this obstacle by using VPNs have been getting thwarted by Meta, the company behind Threads.

As no-code platforms like AppMaster continue to rise, it's clear that disruptors like Threads have a long and promising journey ahead in the evolving social media technology space. With the right algorithms and strategies in place, who knows what the next breakout app could be? In the meantime, Instagram's Threads seems to be reshaping the interactive landscape. Adopting similar strategies successfully could see more platforms experiencing a demand surge akin to what Threads is presently enjoying.