Instacart is set to introduce a new feature that permits customers to favorite shoppers they trust and have their future orders fulfilled by them. The company will be trialing the favorite shopper feature in the coming weeks with a group of customers in specific regions such as New York City, Philadelphia, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, and more.

Selected shoppers and customers will be informed about their eligibility to test the favorite shopper feature via email. Shoppers will be able to view which customers have added them as a favorite and can remove them if desired. Instacart aims to assess this feature over the coming months.

In a recent blog post, Instacart stated: "We often hear that both customers and shoppers would love the ability for a customer to schedule an order with a specific shopper after a great experience, and we’re thrilled to share that we will soon be testing this long-sought-after feature in a pilot experiment." Furthermore, the company expressed that this new capability offers customers the opportunity to place orders with increased confidence while providing shoppers with a tool to develop deeper connections with customers and grow their businesses.

With this new feature, customers can favorite a shopper they had a good experience with?perhaps due to quick response times or accurate order fulfillment?and schedule orders based on the shopper's availability. In the near future, once a customer has selected the items for their order, they can choose the "schedule with favorite shopper" option displayed on the checkout page.

It's important to mention that other delivery service providers have also implemented similar functionalities. For example, Shipt launched a "Preferred Shoppers" feature in 2021, enabling customers to choose shoppers for their future orders.

