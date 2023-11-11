GitLab Duo Gains AI-enhanced Chat and Code Suggestions

The AI arsenal of GitLab continues to fortify with the introduction of additional features to its GitLab Duo, a comprehensive platform enriched with 14 powerful artificial intelligence functions including Code Explanation, Vulnerability Summary, and Suggested Reviewers.

An insightful survey conducted by the firm reveals that coders only utilize a quarter of their time to write code, while the rest is consumed by ancillary development tasks. By equipping the participants of the software development lifecycle with streamlined and automated functionalities, GitLab Duo promises to enhance productivity and reduce process time.

The latest release heralds the beta version of the Chat functionality and the wide accessibility of Code Suggestions.

The innovative assistant, GitLab Duo Chat, is devised to help engineering teams scrutinize their code better, assist with planning sessions, understand and repair security flaws, troubleshooting Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipeline issues, and aid with merge requests, among other tasks. The AI-powered chat functionality is currently available for experimentation in the GitLab 16.6 edition.

David DeSanto, Chief Product Officer at GitLab, highlighted the significance of deploying AI beyond mere code creation.GitLab Duo Chat symbolizes our commitment and drive to push AI's boundaries across various areas of the software development lifecycle, escalating security, efficiency, and the collaboration of DevSecOps teams, he commented.

Code Suggestions, another value-addition to GitLab Duo, is set to revolutionize the process of code creation and updates. Enabling an AI-powered software development lifecycle, the feature is set for general release in the forthcoming GitLab 16.7 iteration, scheduled for a December rollout."

Kate Holterhoff, a reputed analyst at Redmonk, expressed the anticipation in the developer community for GitLab's Duo Code Suggestions feature. The productivity and efficiency enhancement that code assistants like GitLab Duo offer, garner enthusiastic interest among the developers we interact with at RedMonk. The inclusion of these AI-powered upgrades widens the options for experiencing a digitized software development lifecycle, she stated.

