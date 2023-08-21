FlashIntel Procures $10M Seed Funding for its Unified Sales Tech Platform

In a climate of economic uncertainty, businesses globally seek solutions to streamline their operations and cut costs, particularly within the software as a service (SaaS) sphere. This is especially true for the sales technology sector, characterized by many highly specialized solutions. To address this challenge, entrepreneur Yi Shi established FlashIntel, a sales tech platform with an audacious goal: condoning the complicated sales tech pile into a single, unified platform.

Shi explained to TechCrunch, “Now, instead of having to purchase five different licenses, businesses may only require one,” shedding light on the financial and efficiency gains this could bring to companies. In addition to reducing the number of software licenses, they could also cut down on training expenses, given the fewer systems staff would need to familiarize with.

Unlike other platforms, FlashIntel asserts its ability to cover the entire sales cycle. Starting from lead generation, moving through sales engagement, onto email verification, mailbox warmup, and further to auto-dialing. This level of overlap in functionality essentially positions FlashIntel as a potential competitor to big names like ZoomInfo and Salesforce. Despite the seemingly lofty claims, FlashIntel has managed to attract significant investment.

FlashIntel has recently pocketed $10 million in its seed funding round. Contributors to the funding round included entities like Celtic House Venture Partners, Uphonest Capital and Hat-Trick Capital. Despite only being founded the previous year, the startup now has an impressive workforce of around 100 employees catering to its “five-digit” user base and “three-digit” paying customer base.

Being already experienced with taking one company public in China, growing another to attain unicorn status, and selling off another success, Shi exudes confidence in FlashIntel’s integrated and modular schema. Citing its auto-dialer as a standout feature, Shi offered some impressive figures - FlashIntel's auto-dialer can enable salespersons to make between 400-500 calls per day, a tenfold increase over conventional dialing methods. Considering the average connection rate hovers between 5-7%, this implies that a FlashIntel user could initiate a live conversation every 20 calls. Sales calls are inherently a numbers game, as noted by Shi.

In addition to the auto-dialer, Shi also considers 'intent-based selling' as the chief strength of the platform. The system keeps tabs on potential customers' procurement intentions by observing signs like recruitment updates, changes in a website's tech stack, and topics discussed on social media by a company. Whenever a client intends to purchase new software, FlashIntel advises the vendor to act.

However, it's worth noting that FlashIntel isn't trying to reinvent the wheel. They've collaborated with other major CRM platforms through their APIs, which allows users to have paid access to those services separately. Shi believes that finding a healthy balance is the key to lasting success.

With its teams spread across the U.S., Canada, India, and Malaysia, FlashIntel recently onboarded a former executive from Salesforce and ZoomInfo as its vice president of sales.

While cost saving is a clear advantage of FlashIntel, Shi has ambitions beyond just that. As he intends to equip customers to increase their revenue as well, he's woven his experience in entrepreneurship into a set of best practices, which now form a part of the startup's enterprise consulting service.

