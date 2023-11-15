Debut of .NET 8 Offers Enhanced Capabilities for Intelligent App Development

In a major stride, Microsoft has announced the general availability of .NET 8 at its annual .NET conference. This release marks a new chapter in the history of creating intelligent, cloud-native apps and scalable services. Designed to cater to deployment in various contexts: Linux, Windows, cloud app models, or container usage, the robust release aims to simplify app building and foster scalability, observability, reliability, and control.

Gaurav Seth, a partner director of Product for Developer Platforms at Microsoft, emphasized the role of .NET 8 in making application development efficient in a blog post. He underlined the software's high-scale services, leveraging many libraries currently in use at Microsoft. These were designed to assist developers in handling foundational difficulties related to observability, scalability, resilience, manageability, among other aspects.

Developers embracing .NET 8 can smoothly infuse large language models like GPT into a .NET app. To effectively harmonize with generative AI operations, Microsoft has infused numerous enhancements into the System.Numerics library. Microsoft has partnered with several internal and external organizations in recent times to furnish developers with access to AI models, services, and platforms as part of their business strategy. Among these platforms and services are Azure OpenAI, Qdrant, Azure Cognitive Search, Milvus, and Microsoft Teams. The incorporation of the Semantic Kernel SDK simplifies the integration process with these services and further complements Microsoft's business strategy.

The company has also curated several examples and templates to guide developers interested in AI. These resources spotlight AI designs and practices with current examples portraying a Customer Chatbot, Retrieval Augmented Generation, and applications powered by Azure AI services.

Another exciting element in .NET 8's release is the .NET Aspire preview. This new feature is largely a tech stack designer meant for creating cloud-native applications, replete with resilience, telemetry, configuration, and health checks.

Container enthusiasts have not been neglected, with several updates exclusively targeting them. Experimental variants of container images which offer minimal application sides, and fresh Chiseled Ubuntu image variants, are being offered by Microsoft, geared towards decreasing assault surfaces.

The new version of Blazor, a framework designed to build interactive UIs, is ready with several enhancements. Devs can now use Blazor Server and Blazor WebAssembly within the same application. This framework now hosts the \'Jiterpreter\'-based runtime and supports new Identity UIs.

Developers using .NET MAUI, the cross-platform development framework, will be pleased with the latest updates. With better click handling and keyboard listening, the user experience is set to be much smoother. This can be attributed to the new features that now encompass newer controls, platform-specific behaviours and UI elements.

Developers also see enhancements from C# 12 finding their home in .NET 8. Features such as creating primary constructors in class with a simple syntax, providing new default values for parameters within lambda expressions, and the ability to use the “using” alias to alias any type are now available to .NET 8 users.

In tandem with unveiling .NET 8, Microsoft also declared the release of Visual Studio 2022 v17.8. The updated version is scheduled to come with productivity upgrades, improved support for diverse programming languages, and enhanced enterprise management.

