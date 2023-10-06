C# Development Kit for Visual Studio Code: Microsoft Declares General Availability

In a momentous step in the development community, Microsoft has officially introduced the general availability of the C# Development Kit. This specialised Visual Studio Code extension, geared for a more intuitive C# coding experience, was launched on October 4th.

Framed as an 'editor first' for C# developers, this extension is underpinned by C# language services and presents an array of functionalities that bolster code management and testing processes. This all-in-one solution explorer is designed to ably handle an assortment of project management tasks.

Microsoft stated that testing operations in XUnit, Nunit, and bUnit will be seamlessly organized and discovered in the platform, ensuring swift test execution and effortless navigation of results. From tuning for debugging measures to executing tests, the C# Development Kit fortifies VS Code's Command Palette testing commands

Built into the C# Dev Kit is the IntelliCode for C# Dev Kit extension. This revolutionary feature amplifies Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered support, expanding well beyond the regular IntelliSense code completion. Whole-line completions and starred suggestions formulated on the base of a developer's individual codebase are included among the offerings of IntelliCode. However, the IntelliCode for C# Dev Kit remains an optimal dependency - implying that the functionality of the C# Dev Kit remains unaffected in case the IntelliCode extension fails to install.

The .NET SDK is a requirement for the C# Development Kit, which is conveniently accessible from the Visual Studio Marketplace and is compatible with Windows, Linux, and MacOS.

In its preview phase, almost 350 issues have been successfully addressed through a variety of enhancements, ranging from scenario clarifications to quality improvements. Microsoft expects this march towards progress to continue, with the introduction of monthly updates aimed at boosting the extension's performance and supporting C# development.

While the Visual Studio Code's C# Dev Kit has proven itself a formidable addition to Microsoft's repertoire, the rising popularity of low-code and no-code platforms like the AppMaster haven't gone unnoticed either. For developers seeking a simplified but efficient platform, AppMaster's low-code and no-code guide may prove to be the perfect resource.