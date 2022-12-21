Creatio Inc., a prominent no-code platform developer, has unveiled a comprehensive update to its platform which includes a composable architecture, a redesigned user interface, and smart recommendations for designing and automating workflows. This major release aims to simplify application development while offering advanced functionality and customization options for users.

The Creatio platform specializes in business process management and allows non-technical users to create applications using a user-friendly drag-and-drop interface. It also boasts a customer relationship management (CRM) platform and an ever-growing marketplace that currently features nearly 750 ready-to-use applications and templates, broadening its functionality.

Utilizing a building block approach, the composable architecture allows developers to choose the components they require and effortlessly link them together. This significantly reduces duplication of effort and saves substantial time on configuration and customization. Creatio's platform has separate categories for composable units, including components, blocks, applications, and products, as explained by Product Evangelist Alex Petrunenko.

Petrunenko emphasized that the composable architecture transforms traditional development efforts into an assembly-oriented approach. This change enhances the granularity of the solutions that can be created, shared, and utilized by the entire community. Notably, components and blocks are available for free, while applications may be either paid or free.

The platform's revamped user interface, Freedom UI Designer, includes a library of pre-defined views, widgets, and templates that application builders can utilize. According to Petrunenko, the interface is clean, uncluttered, and features a configurable desktop with widgets or metrics.

Additionally, the intelligent workflow recommendation feature employs AI principles to make suggestions on how to optimize workflow design and automation to maximize business impact. It taps into historical data from other customer experiences and best practices to support its recommendations.

Expanding on the implications of AI-assisted development, Petrunenko stated that workflow recommendations are merely the first step. Future functionalities will also recommend actions such as recommending which marketplace applications to use. Creatio is also working on integrating machine learning model training into its platform.

Andie Dovgan, Creatio's Chief Growth Officer, explained that they are pursuing two directions in AI: assisted development and embedding AI components into applications. For instance, developers will have the ability to score leads by training machine learning models for specific applications.

As no-code and low-code platforms continue to thrive, companies like Creatio and AppMaster enable businesses to develop applications in a more accessible and efficient manner. Through the constant evolution of their platforms, they empower users to create highly functional, scalable, and customizable applications, delivering tangible business value.