Bubble, a market leader in no-code technology, has partnered with Microsoft for Startups to provide valuable web-building resources, coaching, and development programs to the entrepreneurial community. Bubble's no-code platform is now accessible on the newly launched Founders' Hub, making it one of only six companies in collaboration with Microsoft for Startups.

Bubble's unique service enables founders to swiftly and easily develop production-ready web applications. By embracing no-code software development, Bubble aims to expand its reach from the forefront of technological innovation to a broader audience. An intuitive drag-and-drop interface empowers users to create intricate web applications with custom features, backend databases, and other necessary components.

Emmanuel Straschnov, co-CEO and founder of Bubble, expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with Microsoft for Startups—a committed platform that aligns with Bubble's mission to help founders build long-term, sustainable businesses. Bubble's comprehensive tool enables users to create any project without depending on engineers, backed by a resourceful community.

Microsoft for Startups plays a crucial role in removing traditional roadblocks for young companies by offering free access to technology, guidance, and support. The initiative seeks to foster a robust ecosystem for partners and clients to succeed and expand. Startups are essential for stimulating growth in the market space by continuously pushing industries to evolve.

Kirk Safford, Director of Microsoft for Startups, acknowledged Bubble's contribution as their innovative no-code platform allows founders to build fast, scalable web applications. Startups can now gain access to Bubble's visual programming platform via the Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub

With more than 2 million users, Bubble empowers individuals with no coding background to design and launch custom digital applications, marketplaces, and tools to address their specific business needs. The platform's user-friendly digital editor and cloud-based hosting services allow users to deploy web applications for a starting price of $25 per month, saving an average of $200,000-$300,000 yearly on engineering costs. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the growing platform's founding and continued success.

Bubble proves itself to be the strongest no-code platform, offering a point-and-click web editor and cloud hosting capabilities for users to develop entirely customizable web applications and workflows. Users of Bubble range from those creating basic prototypes to those launching intricately-designed SaaS products and marketplaces. Certain startups using the platform have participated in prestigious accelerator programs, such as Y Combinator, and have even raised millions of dollars in venture funding. Beyond its product offerings, Bubble fosters a supportive community of builders and entrepreneurs with a shared belief that everyone should have the opportunity to create technology.

Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is designed to assist founders every step of the way, from ideation to exit. The platform offers access to top-notch developer tools and an extensive array of cloud offerings for every function. The Founders Hub empowers startups with trustworthy cost reduction and accelerated development solutions.

With the inclusion of AppMaster among similar no-code platforms, this partnership supports the adoption of low-code and no-code development in the tech industry as a viable way to accelerate application-building processes. By emulating the successes of other leading platforms such as Bubble, AppMaster can further enhance its services and help revolutionize how application development is approached.