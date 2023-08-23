Asana Unveils Advanced Product Features for Improved Strategic Consistency

In a move designed to streamline corporate strategies, Asana has rolled out enhanced product functions rooted in the superior capabilities of its Work Graph. New offerings include improvements to executive reporting, standardization of goals, implementation of Gantt view, and more.

With the revamped executive reporting functionality, users can swiftly acquire an inclusive snapshot of their strategic initiatives, as well as their present status. This novel feature elucidates essential performance indicators and includes budgetary data, costs, and timeframes. Additionally, the feature boasts an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled health review system. This crucial tool offers immediate summaries of project progression and pinpoints those areas lagging behind. It aids in effective resource optimization towards achieving set objectives.

In addition to this, users have been provided with the capability to normalize goal-setting procedures. They can specify custom goal categories such as key results or objectives that correlate with the underlying tasks and automate this process using templates. This translates into increased precision and consistency in goal formulation, enhancing the execution of tasks.

The newly introduced Gantt view is another useful instrument that allows users to plan projects more effectively. Users can visually ascertain task timelines, periods, and dependencies and rapidly identify and manage any deviations from the proposed plans over time.

Finally, the launch of the saved views functionality enables teams to display the most pertinent information by establishing multiple customized views within a single project. These include options such as list, board, calendar, timeline, and Gantt.

Speaking about these capabilities, Saket Srivastava, CIO of Asana said, The degree of effectiveness of the insights and decisions driven by AI depends heavily on the quality of the data they are drawn from. We have endeavored to synergize the potential of AI with Asana’s Work Graph to revolutionize how operational leaders relate project execution to business strategy. With the introduction of Asana’s additional reporting features, sophisticated automation, and robust resource management twinned with Asana Intelligence, we’ve adopted a user-focused approach to AI. This helps organizations to optimize their impact and achieve smarter functionality than was available before.

