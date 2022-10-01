Appy Pie has introduced its latest version, App Builder 3.0, bringing significant improvements to their renowned no-code app development platform. The updated version comes with numerous advancements, including a revamped user interface (UI) and user experience (UX), as well as valuable new features and tools. In celebration of the launch, Appy Pie is offering a 40% discount on all new app subscriptions at checkout, accessible by using the coupon code HAPPY40.

The platform's evolution focuses on enhancing the user experience by consolidating all the features, tools, and options onto a single screen. One notable addition is the auto-save functionality, which automatically saves each change or update made to the app. As a result, users no longer have to worry about losing data if they leave the platform without manually saving their work. By clicking 'Publish,' users can instantly view real-time updates within their apps. Additionally, the platform now saves multiple versions of the app at different timestamps, allowing users to track when a specific feature was last published.

Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO of Appy Pie, discussed the new launch, stating, "Whether you want to manage specific features, different subscription plans, or any other aspect of the plan, you can do it all from the app editor." This allows users to add new features, edit existing ones, or manage their app's components without having to leave the app's homepage or access the backend.

One of Appy Pie's most popular features, Folders, has also been upgraded. Users can now create nested folders, allowing for better organization of app data and features. Additionally, the update introduces a business dashboard for app owners, designed to provide an overview of their entire operation with control over their business website, app, domain, and GWS from one central location.

To take advantage of the 40% discount on new app subscriptions, customers can visit Appy Pie, sign up for a new app plan, and enter the coupon code HAPPY40 at checkout.

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, offers a no-code development platform tailored to help businesses of all sizes in transforming their ideas into reality without requiring any technical knowledge. Appy Pie's App Maker has received accolades from G2 as one of the highest-rated app builders globally for its unmatched features, ease of use, and affordability. Additionally, it has been acknowledged by Capterra as one of the most comprehensive no-code application development software available in the market.

Appy Pie's all-inclusive suite comprises of some of the best no-code tools in the industry, such as an app builder, a website builder, workflow automation, graphic design software, a chatbot builder, help desk software, and live chat software.