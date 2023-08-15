Amazon Employs Advanced Generative AI to Augment Product Review Experience

In a move aimed at enhancing the overall shopping experience for its customers, Amazon has declared its intentions to adopt cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence. The online retail giant aims to employ this AI technology to offer deeper insights into product reviews, without customers needing to wade through multiple individual reviews.

Amazon's new initiative involves the generative AI producing a short, insightful paragraph summarizing customers' feedback on a product. This concise review summary will be featured on the product detail page, offering a quick snapshot of shoppers' opinions on product features and reflecting overall customer sentiment.

According to Amazon, this efficient summarization tool, driven by generative AI, aims to present customers with a bird's eye view of prevalent themes found within numerous reviews.

Going a step further, key product characteristics will be tagged and showcased as clickable buttons. If customers wish to learn more about a product's 'ease of use' or 'performance,' they need only click on the relevant button to view reviews discussing those features exclusively.

Amazon previously offered a similar function by highlighting commonly used words from the reviews, which were rendered as clickable buttons. This new elevation constitutes a more sophisticated, AI-backed version of its predecessor.

In its preliminary phase, this advanced product review system, powered by generative AI, will be introduced to selected U.S. customers shopping via mobile. It will cover a comprehensive selection of products. During this exploratory phase, Amazon will gather valuable data to further refine and improve their AI algorithms. Plans are also underway to expand the highlights feature to encompass more categories as the feature becomes extensively accessible to shoppers.

