Amazon Employs Advanced Generative AI to Augment Product Review Experience

Aug 15, 2023
In a move aimed at enhancing the overall shopping experience for its customers, Amazon has declared its intentions to adopt cutting-edge generative artificial intelligence. The online retail giant aims to employ this AI technology to offer deeper insights into product reviews, without customers needing to wade through multiple individual reviews.

Amazon's new initiative involves the generative AI producing a short, insightful paragraph summarizing customers' feedback on a product. This concise review summary will be featured on the product detail page, offering a quick snapshot of shoppers' opinions on product features and reflecting overall customer sentiment.

According to Amazon, this efficient summarization tool, driven by generative AI, aims to present customers with a bird's eye view of prevalent themes found within numerous reviews.

Going a step further, key product characteristics will be tagged and showcased as clickable buttons. If customers wish to learn more about a product's 'ease of use' or 'performance,' they need only click on the relevant button to view reviews discussing those features exclusively.

Amazon previously offered a similar function by highlighting commonly used words from the reviews, which were rendered as clickable buttons. This new elevation constitutes a more sophisticated, AI-backed version of its predecessor.

In its preliminary phase, this advanced product review system, powered by generative AI, will be introduced to selected U.S. customers shopping via mobile. It will cover a comprehensive selection of products. During this exploratory phase, Amazon will gather valuable data to further refine and improve their AI algorithms. Plans are also underway to expand the highlights feature to encompass more categories as the feature becomes extensively accessible to shoppers.

This transition represents a forward leap in the use of artificial intelligence to enhance the customer shopping experience — a measure implemented by digital platforms like the AppMaster platform to improve the process of creating web, mobile, and backend applications.

Google's AI Revolutionizes Search Experience with Long-Content Summaries
date Aug 17, 2023
Google's AI Revolutionizes Search Experience with Long-Content Summaries
Google has rolled out new updates to its AI-assisted Search experience, SGE, improving responses comprehensibility with summaries for long-form content. It also introduces a feature for enhancing interaction with vast online material.
AI Software
Artificial Intelligence Giant OpenAI Acquires NY-Based Startup Global Illumination
date Aug 17, 2023
Artificial Intelligence Giant OpenAI Acquires NY-Based Startup Global Illumination
AI pioneer OpenAI has made its first public acquisition by absorbing Global Illumination, a startup focused on utilizing AI technology in creating creative tools, infrastructure, and digital experiences.
AI Acquisition Software
Redis Unveils the Much-Anticipated 7.2 Version with Game-Changing Features Like Scalable Search and Auto Tiering
date Aug 16, 2023
Redis Unveils the Much-Anticipated 7.2 Version with Game-Changing Features Like Scalable Search and Auto Tiering
The new release of Redis 7.2 brings a host of impressive features, including scalable search, auto tiering, and new cluster management for enterprise users.
Databases Open Source
