Using different resources, which include online courses and instructional content for software engineers and other tech roles like designers, product managers, marketers, and others, you may save time on research and develop applicable skills while learning through the online skills. Considering this, experts must expand their knowledge and skills continuously. Keeping your knowledge and abilities, up-to-date may boost your decision-making, openness to new ideas, and appeal to future employers.

The video-sharing website YouTube has emerged as one of the most useful tools for lifelong learners, supporting the rise of channels that skillfully combine historical language study with contemporary introductions. Curious programmers of all skill levels can find helpful content on one of YouTube's countless channels dedicated to the subject. From basic web development topics like JavaScript and CSS to more sophisticated topics like technological theory and computer science lectures, there is no shortage of web development thought leaders to cover them all.

What are the top YouTube channels to learn programming?

To help you find the best programming-related content on YouTube, some potential channels that can play a pivotal role in online education are listed below.

The Coding Train

The Coding Train is a popular and interesting channel hosted by programmer Daniel Schiffman. The channel's creative coding lessons cover a broad range of subjects, such as game development, machine learning, simulation, JavaScript, frameworks, etc. Schiffman's algorithmic artwork, generative poetry, and Discord bot tutorials demonstrate his multidisciplinary understanding, and he also holds a Master of Arts in Philosophy to go along with his Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. His YouTube tutorials may be followed up with more challenging exercises found on his website, The Coding Train.

The Net Ninja

The Net Ninja's YouTube channel is one of the top online resources for learning web development and programming. It was established in 2015 by University of Manchester alumnus Shaun Pelling, and as of this writing, it has more than 50,000 registered users. There are over a thousand programming tutorials on there, with levels of complexity ranging from beginner to intermediate.

Among which you can join any course on:

Modern JavaScript : From the very basics to more complex themes, discover how to code with Modern JavaScript.

: From the very basics to more complex themes, discover how to code with Modern JavaScript. Node.js : We can execute JavaScript code beyond a browser thanks to Node. js, a JavaScript environment.

: We can execute JavaScript code beyond a browser thanks to Node. js, a JavaScript environment. React : React makes it simple to create webpages that are quick, dynamic, and interactive.

: React makes it simple to create webpages that are quick, dynamic, and interactive. Vue.js : Web frameworks and single-page apps are the main applications built with vueJS.

: Web frameworks and single-page apps are the main applications built with vueJS. Firebase : Users can create and publish applications for Android, iOS, the web, and Unity with the assistance of Firebase's systematic design and cross-platform SDKs.

: Users can create and publish applications for Android, iOS, the web, and Unity with the assistance of Firebase's systematic design and cross-platform SDKs. MongoDB : The NoSQL database MongoDB is sparklingly quick and incredibly simple to use.

: The NoSQL database MongoDB is sparklingly quick and incredibly simple to use. HTML : The basic components of front-end application development include HTML, which is also used to organize website content and manage its aesthetic appearance.

: The basic components of front-end application development include HTML, which is also used to organize website content and manage its aesthetic appearance. CSS : Colors, design, and typefaces are all described in CSS, the code used to describe how websites are presented.

: Colors, design, and typefaces are all described in CSS, the code used to describe how websites are presented. PHP : Scripting languages like PHP are frequently used to build dynamic, data-driven webpages.

: Scripting languages like PHP are frequently used to build dynamic, data-driven webpages. MySQL : The construction of PHP MySQL web applications benefits greatly from the automation of data retrieval provided by the MySQL database.

: The construction of PHP MySQL web applications benefits greatly from the automation of data retrieval provided by the MySQL database. Laravel : To build dynamic and data-driven websites, use the PHP package Laravel.

: To build dynamic and data-driven websites, use the PHP package Laravel. React Native : Introducing React Native, a smartphone app that provides possible outcomes on React, you can create stunning mobile apps from scratch.

: Introducing React Native, a smartphone app that provides possible outcomes on React, you can create stunning mobile apps from scratch. Flutter: Google created the Flutter mobile UI framework, which is used to create native mobile apps.

Typically, shorter films with varying degrees of difficulty are presented as courses on a certain topic. The course makes an effort to use projects and real-world scenarios to help students understand the ideas being covered.

Learn Code Academy

Learn Code Academy is an excellent resource for both novice and seasoned professionals in the field of web development, which is why it has attracted the attention of over 415,000 users. Learn code is an all-inclusive resource for learning to code, from the fundamentals (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) to and most advanced topics (server administration, deployment strategies). One way to rapidly zero in on anything of interest and start digging further into it is by utilizing one of the professionally curated playlists provided by Learn Code.

Learn Academy's flexibility in exploring both broad theoretical ideas and specific practical concerns is one of its major qualities. If you're interested in seeing conceptual knowledge put to use, check out their "How Redux Works Tutorial."

Traversy Media

The videos on Traversy Media are more helpful for individuals with some expertise as web developers, although even beginners may learn something. If you're a developer looking to learn something new or become reacquainted with a tool you haven't used in a while, you've come to the perfect YouTube channel. Their video lectures are somewhat longer than typical since Traversy Media takes the time to explain concepts carefully and elaborate on details. Popular languages and frameworks include Vue, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Angular, and many more.

Traversy Media has released a plethora of articles on the current market situation and the future of linked topics.

Free Code Camp

The all-volunteer organization Free Code Camp aims to provide people with the opportunity to learn computer programming. They provide classes through YouTube, a website, and discussion forums and claim to have trained over 40,000 people who big IT companies now employ. Their videos provide comprehensive introductions to various programming languages, with introductory and advanced selections available. Their films range in duration from a few minutes to three hours, and they cover various topics like HTML, JavaScript, PHP, CSS, ML, data science, and Python. Over 5 million students have viewed their videos on YouTube and have thousands of playlists.

Kevin Powell

Kevin Powell releases a new video every two weeks with advice on how to improve your CSS coding experience, including what not to do. His films range from beginning guides to in-depth courses and expert interviews. Not only do his tutorials cover the fundamentals, but they also focus heavily on more advanced topics like cloning designs and delving into odd CSS behaviors.

The New Boston

With more than 2 million subscribers, The New Boston is undoubtedly one of the most popular web development channels on YouTube. The New Boston has a variety of information for those looking to learn how to build websites. Not that this makes The New Boston less enjoyable for non-experts. Finding more sophisticated lessons on subjects like Python 3.4 and network administration should be simple.

The New Boston is not only a place for web designers and coders to learn the ropes; there's a lot more to discover if you look around. From an "Introduction to Physics" video lecture to demonstrations of scientific experiments to "How to" directions for building your own computer. Both the first Java programming instruction and "Don't Try This at Home: Potassium Chloride and Gummy Bear" are available for your perusal.

CS Dojo

The name "CS Dojo" alone should give you a good idea of what this channel is all about: teaching and learning about computer science using the medium of YouTube. This channel is hosted and run by a guy named YK Sugi.

YK Sugi was a programmer at Google during his time there. Therefore, it is unsurprising that he offers guides for aspiring Google software engineers. Given that they have over a million subscribers, I don't believe I need to convince you of the channel's commitment to producing high-quality videos.

Algorithms, data structures, and creative problem-solving are just some of the CS staples covered here. Several films have been made using the programming language Python. His video collection features lectures on data science, ML, Django, and other web development frameworks.

Clement Mihailescu

As a software engineer, Clement has worked for both Google and Facebook. His channel is rather young; I've only been following it for about three months. Although, he does have some useful information to provide.

There's no mistaking the focus of this channel: it's all about landing a job at a tech giant like Google or Facebook. However, Clement has a strong grasp of algorithmic concepts and computer science in general.

The nice thing about this channel is that he does some magic feats with cards at the beginning of virtually every video. After the card trick, the real substance of the video really begins to shine. Subscribing to this channel can greatly increase your chances of landing a software developer position with a major tech firm like Google.

William Candillon

The majority of the videos on William Candillon's channel are lessons on React Native, although there are also movies on a wide range of other programming topics. His most popular tutorials explain how to use React to ape functions from applications like Spotify and Instagram. He engages in coding competitions with other well-known YouTubers in a show titled 'Clash of Code.'

Creative Tim

There are several in-depth lessons on using React with other technologies, as well as tutorials on using our fully written web and mobile templates, available on the Creative Tim YouTube channel.

Programmingwithmosh

Programmingwithmosh is an essential YouTube channel for web developers. Mosh Hamedani's channel mostly focuses on the languages Python, JavaScript, and C#. He has a BS in Software Engineering and an MS in Networks Systems and is an active contributor to e-learning platforms like Pluralsight and Udemy, as well as his own website.

Thenewboston

With its debut video being live on YouTube on February 9, 2008, then Boston has been one of the most consistently productive channels for web developers for a long time. Various programming languages and frameworks, including Python, React, Angular, and Django, as well as certain graphic editors, such as Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator, and other unrelated topics, are discussed in these videos.

AppMasterio

A channel about the direction of development without code. The videos on the channel are dedicated to working with the no-code platform AppMaster. Code Generation is behind the scenes at AppMaster, making it a one-of-a-kind no-code platform for enterprise-level programmers. There is no other platform that allows developers to build fully integrated backend, online, and mobile apps.

The platform actually creates the backend apps' source code. Applications written in the Go programming language may be automatically compiled and deployed using the platform. AppMaster builds a backend on any database that is compatible with PostgreSQL, and it utilizes Vue.js for control panels and customers' portals.

To put it another way, they are working hard to find an answer to a major issue in the software development industry for clients and software companies: how to develop software without the help of actual humans. Those familiar with the industry are aware of the critical shortage of qualified developers and the correspondingly rapid increase in developer pay.