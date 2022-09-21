Today's businesses are under constant pressure to release new features and updates faster than ever. To meet these demands, many organizations have turned to DevOps practices. For example, continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD).

CI/CD pipelines are designed to shorten and optimize the feedback loop between development and operations. They are allowing businesses to rapidly iterate on new features and get them into the hands of users as quickly as possible. However, these pipelines can often introduce their own challenges, such as long wait times for feedback or difficulty tracking issues.

Therefore, before moving to the main query, let's first explain these terms for better understanding.

What are DevOps feedback loops?

As the name suggests, DevOps feedback loops are the feedback cycles between different teams involved in the development and operations of a software application. These feedback loops aim to ensure that everyone is on the same page. Plus, there are no bottlenecks in the development process.

DevOps is the short form of development (Dev) and IT operations (Ops). So, it is a method that combines both development and operations in software development. This contemporary approach focuses on speed, quality, and collaboration. While in traditional models, development and operations were two different entities with different goals. They worked in separate silos. However, the DevOps model focuses on integrating the operations teams and development throughout the software development life cycle (SDLC).

For example – a developer writes code and commits it to the central repository. After that, the operations team takes that code and deploys it to the production server. There is a constant feedback loop between these two teams. So, if there are any issues in the code, the operations team can quickly send that feedback to the development team. And the developer can fix the code and commit it again. This way, the feedback loop optimized the process by shortening the DevOps feedback loops.

However, DevOps feedback loops are quite crucial because they help improve software development quality. They also make sure that the features are delivered on time. And as per the expectations of the customer. Additionally, long feedback loops or no feedback loops can result in several problems. Moreover, it also delays the software development process and delivery. This further negatively impacts the relationship between IT operations and development teams.

What are some feedback loops, and how do they work in a DevOps organization?

There are two feedback loops, Amplifying feedback loop and the Balancing feedback loop. The amplifying feedback loop is also known as the reinforcing or accelerating loop. It is the positive feedback loop.

The balancing feedback loop is the opposite of the amplifying feedback loop because it is a negative feedback loop. Let's take a deeper look into these feedback loops and how they work in DevOps:

Amplifying feedback loop

An amplifying feedback loop is a positive feedback loop where the system's output amplifies the input. In other words, the system gets more of what it is already getting. For example, the code committed by the developer is good. So, the code is deployed to production without any issues. This results in a happy customer who loves the new features and tells all their friends about the great new product. As a result, the company gets more customers and more business.

In amplifying the feedback loop, the change goes in one direction, leading to a change of greater magnitude. The aim of this feedback loop is to speed up the process. At the same time, the balancing feedback loop slows down or stops the process. In a DevOps organization, an amplifying feedback loop can be created between the development and operations teams. To continue the previous example, let's suppose the code committed by the developer is of good quality. So, the operations team can quickly give feedback to the development team. As a result, the developer can fix the code and commit it again.

Balancing feedback loop

In contrast, the balancing feedback loop is a negative feedback loop. This is because the output of the system reduces the input. In other words, the system gets less of what it is already getting. For example, the code committed by the developer has errors. So, the code is not deployed to production. As a result, the customer is unhappy because they are not getting the new features they expected. This feedback loop is also known as a negative feedback loop because it opposes or slows down the process. This feedback loop aims to bring the system back to equilibrium.

The balancing feedback loop works between the development and operations teams in a DevOps organization. For example, let's suppose the code committed by the developer has errors when this code is delivered to the operations team. They quickly give feedback to the development team by highlighting the errors and issues. They send the code back to the developer. As a result, the developer can fix the code and commit it again. This way, the feedback loop tries to ensure good quality code while optimizing the DevOps feedback loops.

Both of these feedback loops are imperative in a DevOps organization. They help to speed up the software development process and delivery. As well as advance the relationship between IT operations and development teams. To optimize the DevOps feedback loops is important to use both of these feedback loops. They should be used together to shorten the feedback loop and improve the quality of the code.

Difference between notification systems and feedback loops

A common misunderstanding among people new to DevOps is unable to differentiate between a notification system and a feedback loop. They consider the notification system and the feedback loop to be one and the same. However, they are both important and serve different purposes in DevOps. Therefore, a notification system is a way of getting information about events that have happened. For example, you might get a notification when a build fails or a test is run. Some common types of notification systems are email, Slack, and HipChat.

In contrast, the feedback loop is all about getting feedback about the events. For example, you might get feedback about the test results or the build status. Feedback loops are important because they help you to understand what is happening in your system. And they also help you to identify problems early. Common types of feedback loops in DevOps are logging, monitoring, and alerts. So, it is imperative to have both a notification system and a feedback loop in place. But don't misunderstand the difference between the two.

What is Continuous Integration (CI) and Continuous Delivery (CD)

Often, people use the terms CI and CD interchangeably. However, they are two different concepts. Both CI and CD play important roles in DevOps but have different purposes.

Continuous Integration (CI)

This software delivery practice merges the developer working copies to a shared mainline. The purpose of CI is to avoid the integration hell. That can occur when multiple developers are working on the same codebase. Furthermore, it also helps to catch errors early and avoid last-minute surprises when releasing new features or products. Integrating regularly assists you in detecting errors quickly and locating them more easily. It should be incorporated into automated unit testing and building. So that every time code is committed to the mainline, it automatically triggers a build. And runs a suite of tests to verify the correctness of the code.

Continuous Delivery (CD)

CD is the approach to automating and monitoring the process of software delivery. In order to get software released to users/customers as quickly and reliably as possible. It is a continuous procedure that starts with a commit in the version control system. And ends with the software being deployed in production. CD's key aim is to ensure that the software is always in a deployable state. So, it can be released to production at any time.

However, CD requires a high level of automation to deploy software frequently and reliably. Therefore, the software delivery process includes automating code's build, testing, and deployment. Additionally, CD pipelines are often used in conjunction with CI. Thus, every time code is committed, it automatically goes through the pipeline and is deployed to production if it passes all the tests.

How to optimize DevOps feedback loops?

Optimizing the DevOps feedback loops is important for a number of reasons. As mentioned earlier, it helps improve software development and delivery quality. It also ensures that the features are delivered on time and per the customer's expectations. There are many ways to optimize the feedback loop in DevOps. Some of them are mentioned below:

Select the relevant type of feedback loop

The first step is to select the relevant type of feedback loop. You can choose from the two feedback loops in DevOps - amplifying and balancing. Amplifying feedback loops are those that reinforce the current state. On the other hand, balancing loops are those that help to maintain equilibrium. You need to understand the type of feedback loop that will be most effective for your team. And then implement it accordingly.

Uncover the existing feedback loops

The next step is to uncover the existing feedback loops in your organization. There may be some feedback loops that are already present but are not being used actually. It is important to identify these feedback loops and determine how they can be used more efficiently.

Avoid technical debt

Technical debt must be avoided to enhance the optimization of feedback loops. Technical debt is the decision team takes for speedy delivery instead of optimizing the code. To avoid this is important to have a clear understanding of the trade-offs that are involved. Act on notifications and alerts immediately to fix any issues and backlogs that may arise. Then, automate the process so that you can focus on more important tasks.

Take feedback from human sources

In addition to collecting feedback from automated sources, it is also important to take feedback from human sources. This will help you to get an idea about the user experience. And how the software is being used in the real world. Ask the DevOps team and yourself for feedback. Also, take feedback from the customers and other stakeholders. This will help you to understand the different aspects of the software development process.

Define specific problems

Defining specific problems is important for the optimization of feedback loops. The first thing is to clarify the problem you are trying to solve. Then, once you have defined the problem today, you need to track it over time to save yourself from future problems.

Automate the feedback loop

Automating the feedback loop is important for a number of reasons. First, it helps to improve the efficiency of the process. Additionally, it enhances the quality of the feedback you receive. You can automate the feedback loop by using different tools. Some of the popular tools are Jenkins, Travis CI, and CircleCI. These tools help to automate the process of software development.

Training the team

It is important to train the team to use the feedback loop effectively. The team should be aware of the different steps involved in the process. Moreover, they must be trained enough to give usable and reliable feedback. However, implementing a feedback loop is not enough. You need to make sure that it is being used effectively. Along with this, the feedback must be actionable. Otherwise, it will not be of any use.

Encourage collaboration

Encouraging collaboration is important for the optimization of feedback loops. The most common mistake businesses make is that they encourage silos. This leads to a loss of information and can create problems. Instead, businesses should encourage collaboration between different teams. This will help to improve the feedback loop quality. Besides, it will also help to reduce the time it takes to get feedback.

Use the right tools

There are a number of tools available for DevOps feedback loops. But not all of them are suitable for your organization. You need to use the right tools that fit your organizational requirements. Some of the popular tools are Jira, Slack, and HipChat. These tools help to improve the efficiency of the feedback loop.

Optimizing DevOps feedback loops in Continuous Integration and Delivery

Continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) significantly optimize the DevOps feedback loop. CI/CD helps shorten the feedback loop by automating the software development process. The code changes are frequently integrated into the main branch in continuous integration. This helps to avoid the integration issues that may arise due to the delay in code changes. On the other hand, continuous delivery helps deliver the software changes to the users frequently. It assists in getting feedback about the changes from the users quickly.

Both continuous integration and continuous delivery play crucial roles in boosting the quality of feedback. They also support saving time by automating the process. These approaches are the best fit for microservices software development because it supports quick delivery of complicated projects and applications. However, minimizing the inefficiencies and maximizing the pipeline's effectiveness can only be achieved in the presence of the right feedback loop. That's why choosing the right feedback loop technology is essential to success. In this context, the CD and CI pipeline tools can go a long way in optimizing the DevOps feedback loop. But, if you want to further improve the process, you need to focus on other aspects. These include things like test automation, monitoring, and logging.

However, unlimited tools are available in the market, and not every tool needs to fit your requirements. Therefore, you must select the tools based on your project needs. For example, you can use Azure DevOps Services to manage your software development process if you are using Azure. The other alternatives can be Jenkins, CloudBees CI, Google cloud build, Circle CI, etc.

You can use any of these tools to optimize the feedback loop in your CI/CD pipeline. But make sure to select the one that best suits your project requirements. Establishing a communication channel between the development and operations teams is also compulsory. This will benefit you by ensuring the feedback is passed on correctly and efficiently.

Therefore, you cannot establish an effective feedback loop without understanding the workflow and process. Also, ensure that the feedback is passed on to the right people so they can take appropriate actions. Lastly, don't forget to monitor the feedback loop to see if it's working as intended. Doing so will allow you to optimize the feedback loop and make the most out of it.

Some key principles of Continuous Integration and Delivery

Based on extensive research, we have compiled a list of key principles that will help you optimize your feedback loop.

Automate deployment

Continuous integration's main purpose is to ensure that the code changes are integrated into the main branch frequently. This helps to avoid the integration issues that may arise due to the delay in code changes.

To achieve this is necessary to automate the process of code integration and delivery. This will help to save a lot of energy and time. Additionally, it will also help to avoid human errors.

Short feedback loops

It is essential to have short feedback loops to get quick feedback about the changes. This will help to identify the issues at an early stage and fix them accordingly. Side by side, it improves the quality of feedback. Short feedback loops will save you a lot of time and effort in the long run.

Testing pipeline

Another key principle of feedback loop optimization is to have a testing pipeline. This will help to test the code changes before they are deployed to the production environment. There is only one way to achieve this, and that is by deploying and testing the code.

Instant testing and building

New code changes should be tested and built instantly after they are committed. This helps to avoid the integration issues that may arise due to the delay in code changes.

Feedback consistency

According to this principle, the CI process's outcomes should be consistent. This can only be achieved if the code changes are tested and built on a regular basis.

Environment agnostic delivery

The delivery of code changes should not be dependent on the environment. This can only be achieved if the code is deployed in a separate environment. The purpose of this is to maintain maximum portability. Various other principles can be there to help you optimize your feedback loop. But these are the most important ones. So, keep them in mind while setting up your feedback loop.

Wrapping up

Coding can be fun and thrilling, but at the same time, it can be a bit challenging. In order to avoid the challenges, you must establish an effective feedback loop. This helps to get quick feedback and prevent integration issues that may arise due to the delay in code changes. To smoothly run your feedback loop, having a clear understanding of the workflow and process automation is a must. To avoid the coding mess, you can prefer AppMaster, a no-code platform that makes your work easier and faster. With the help of AppMaster, you can create web and mobile apps along with a powerful backend. It has several features that can help you optimize your feedback loop.

FAQs

What are the main benefits of CI/CD?

Transparency, collaboration, shorter feedback loops, and automated processes are the main benefits of CI/CD. Furthermore, it avoids human errors, saves time and effort, and boosts feedback quality.

What is the key difference between CI and CD?

The key difference between CI and CD is that CI is all about code changes, while CD is about code deployments. However, both CI and CD are essential for an effective feedback loop. They work hand-in-hand to achieve the common goal of faster feedback and improved quality.

How important are feedback loops?

Feedback loops play a vital role in the smooth functioning of the CI/CD process. They help to get quick feedback and avoid the integration issues that may arise due to the delay in code changes.

What works fine even in the absence of automation?

The feedback loop principle of "testing early and often" and "code review procedures" still works even in the absence of automation. However, it is not as effective as it is with automation. It can be best for quality code while dealing with an amplifying or reinforcing feedback loop.

Can tasks stuck in backlogs result in issues?

Yes, tasks stuck in backlogs can result in issues. When code changes are not deployed on a regular basis, it may lead to integration issues.