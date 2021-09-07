No-code is suitable not only to quickly create business applications and websites. Game developers have also adopted it for a long time. Games created with the help of constructors perfectly demonstrate the possibilities and potential of visual programming.

Little Misfortune

by Killmonday Games AB

A small quest game with extraordinary visuals and a plot about the mystical adventures of a little girl.

Game page on Steam

Tool: Adventure Creator

Cessabit: a Stress Relief Game

by Tepes Ovidiu

A minimalist anti-stress game that improves visual memory.

Game page in the App Store

Tool: BUILDBOX

Small Saga

by Jeremy Noghani

A miniature mouse adventure RPG that has raised almost £ 50,000 on Kickstarter. Coming to Windows and Mac.

Project page on Kickstarter

Tool: Construct

Dash N Blast

by Popa Radu

A simple but visually pleasing 3D game, the main component of the gameplay of which is avoiding and destroying obstacles.

Game page in the App Store

Tool: BUILDBOX

Utopia Syndrome

by Utopia Games

Point & click in the fantasy genre. A cycle of atmospheric games about the life of people in an underground shelter.

Game page on Steam

Tool: Adventure Creator

Swamp

by After Apocalypse Games

A visual novel with interactive battles and meaningful choices.

Game page on the developer's website

Tool: GDevelop

Rainswept

by Frostwood Interactive

Interactive story with an intricate plot and minimalistic graphics.

Game page on Steam

Tool: Adventure Creator

Mighty Goose

by Blastmode, P2 Games

Conquering with only one idea, a dynamic shooter about the adventures of a goose that explores the vastness of the galaxy and fights evil.

Game page on Steam

Tool: Construct

Moth

by Mertzsoft

A mobile game with pleasant visuals and endless levels about the adventures of a moth in a night forest.

Page on Google Play

Tool: BUILDBOX

A Pixel Adventure Legion

by Ulises Freitas

Pixel mobile game with a character leveling system, the ability to collect items, conduct dialogues, and trade.

Page on Google Play .

Tool: GDevelop

Arcana Sands of Destiny

by Invoke Games

Classic adventure game with hidden object elements.

Game page on Steam

Tool: Adventure Creator

Nite Fighter

by Ben Scriven

3D arcade shooter for mobile platforms with dynamic graphics.

Game page in the App Store

Tool: BUILDBOX

Goldspace

by mabafu

A story-driven shooter with completely destructible environments, non-linear levels, and multiple endings.

Goldspace project website

Tool: Stencyl

No-code tools for games creation

List of tools mentioned in this article with short descriptions.

A full-featured Unity toolkit for developers of all levels. There is a visual scripting interface and an intuitive design that is good for beginners. Experienced programmers will definitely be interested in the powerful event system and extensive API capabilities.

Check games created with Adventure Creator

An environment for rapid game development that allows you to combine visual and classic programming: there is both a block builder and a full-fledged code editor. You can develop games through a browser or offline by installing Construct on your computer.

Check games created with Construct

A platform that provides a set of visual programming tools for creating 2D games. The portfolio on the site has not been updated for a long time, you can see new projects in which developers use Stencyl by the #MadeInStencyl hashtag on Twitter.

Check games created with Stencyl

No-code constructor that allows you to create 2D and 3D mobile games without programming skills - thanks a convenient drag & drop interface and a library of templates. There is a free tariff plan, the possibilities of which are quite enough for novice no-code developers.

Check games created with BUILDBOX

Free open-source game builder. The event editor allows you to express the logic of the game without programming knowledge, and ready-made behavior models for game objects speed up development. You can create native games for different platforms and publish them quickly.

Check games created with GDevelop

Inspires!

The possibilities of no-code are rapidly expanding. Thousands of people around the world can bring their ideas to life - it doesn't matter whether as part of a team or alone, using programming experience or completely from scratch.

Today, visual designers allow you to set up rather complex logic, design levels and implement branched scenarios. Although no-code game development is not an area in which the capabilities of AppMaster.io are applicable, nevertheless we are still quite interested in the field!