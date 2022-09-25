App development is certainly an exciting but challenging process. Several factors are involved in developing an app, due to which the final cost to develop an app greatly varies from project to project.

It is important to be familiar with the entire process of creating a comprehensive app development budget because it is common for developers, especially new programmers, to exceed the budget while building and launching an app.

Keep in mind that it is impossible to get a perfect budget without analyzing critical factors like business goals, app features, workflow, and other application constraints. Nevertheless, by the end of this article, you will be in a very good position to answer the question of how much it costs to develop an app. Keep reading to learn all about app development cost estimates and budgeting.

How much does the app cost?

There is no specific answer to the question of how much an app costs because it depends on myriad factors. The average app development cost can lie between $15,000 to $150,000, depending on the app's complexity and features.

Following are the different factors that affect the app development budget:

The number of features and screens of an app

App complexity

The extent of quality assurance required to remove bugs

Third-party integrations

Implementation of modern security and privacy protocols

Size, level, and experience of the app development team

The number of app developers working on a single project

Target platform

Other than the app functionality and complexity, several external factors also affect the cost to build an app. Developers and user management teams are paid differently in various countries, due to which the overall app development cost varies from country to country. Different countries have different payment rules and app development prices. App development costs based on different strategies used to make an app must also be considered for overall budgeting.

Mobile app development cost breakdown

Budgeting becomes easier with the help of app development costs based on different phases of building an app. The mobile app development cost breakdown as per different phases of development is as follows:

Strategy and planning phase cost

Generally, about 10 to 15% of the total mobile application development budget is allocated towards the research, planning, and strategy phase to obtain an objective definition, competitive analysis, and a clear MVP concept. The cost of building an app can be very high without a proper plan.

There can be many different names for the initial stage of planning a mobile app development project, such as strategy, planning, and discovery. Whichever name you are using, this is the initial stage in which you must conduct a comprehensive market and business analysis to ensure your app idea is feasible and has a demand in the market.

Creating a detailed development plan is important to ensure the entire app development project runs smoothly and becomes successful. Suppose you are using the services of a custom software development company or any other mobile app developer. In that case, you can expect to answer many questions in this stage as the developers and project manager will want to understand your app requirements and expectations fully.

App design cost

App design is an integral part of any app development project. Unlike popular belief, it is not a very straightforward process, especially now when you must consider many factors to provide an attractive user interface and user experience.

Designers must have complete knowledge about the expected functionalities of the app before they can start developing the wireframes of the app. This phase involves designing the overall UI and UX with the help of wireframes and prototypes.

Since the appeal and user-friendliness of an app play a critical role in its success, it is important to spend a considerable amount of time and money in the app designing phase to ensure a perfect design is made before starting the development process. The app design phase requires no specific amount of time or cost. Typically, it also takes about 10% to 15% of the overall app development budget.

App development cost

Once the mobile app design has been finalized, and it enters the development stage. This is the stage where the clients can see their ideas turn into viable products for the first time. Most experienced developers can give an estimated development cost depending on the design.

Nevertheless, other factors like app complexity and the number of features also affect the mobile app development cost. Other than the additional functionalities, certain core functionalities are required by almost all types of applications. These features are:

SMS, email, and push notifications to increase user engagement

User registration and login

Geolocation

Payment integrations

Syncing capabilities

Therefore, developers discuss all of the functionalities with you in detail to determine the overall app development cost.

App testing and deployment phase

Once the app is built, the next step is to thoroughly test the app and make sure the app is working as per the requirements and expectations. Hiring professional QA experts requires a significant budget that can drive up the mobile app costs in the app testing phase.

The exact amount of time needed to test an app depends on its features, goals, and complexity. If your app has a high complexity level and multiple numbers of screens, you will have to allocate a large portion of the budget toward the testing phase. Manual app testing is not enough to fix the glitches and bugs in mobile apps nowadays, so you might also have to buy an automated testing tool.

App development cost statistics

The number of mobile apps available on app stores like Google Play Store, Apple App Store, and Amazon Appstore has exponentially grown to over 6 million, as shown in the following graph:

It is a clear indication of the fact that the app creation industry is rapidly growing. Statistics also show that the global mobile app industry was worth $581.9 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1 by 2024.

Mobile app development budget

Since the app development cost is directly impacted by the type of application you want to build, most of the research conducted about mobile app creation also shows the average cost according to the different types of applications.

Research shows that the average cost of hiring an app developer in the USA is $105,000 per year. Moreover, the average cost to develop an app is:

Type of App Time to Develop Cost Simple app 3 to 6 months $16,000 to $32,000 App with medium complexity 5 to 10 months $32,000 to $48,000 Complex app 12 to 17 months $72,000+

What affects app cost?

Before you start the process of developing an app, it is important to analyze your target audience and conduct a thorough business analysis to determine the features and functionalities you will need in your app. The overall app development cost heavily depends on several factors that affect app development. Let's discuss these factors one by one:

Factor 1 - App complexity and features

The app's complexity and features are integral in determining the app development budget. It is possible that your app might have only three to four features, but if these features are highly complex, it will drive the total app development cost.

Generally, basic features like login and subscription require 20 to 25 hours of development. In comparison, developers ask for 150 to 250 hours for advanced features such as visual data analysis and payment system integration.

Integration of modern APIs and machine learning models increase the mobile app cost even further. You might think that features like geolocation are easy and cheap to implement, but they also cost a lot in traditional app development methods.

Smaller and simpler mobile apps require fewer development hours, so they can easily be developed within a limited budget. However, even when you are building a small app, you have to consider your future plans to determine how much scalability you need in the app architecture. Keep in mind that complex architecture means more effort to make an app and higher app development costs.

Complex apps typically involve a wide range of functions, such as real-time chatbots, media processing capabilities, animations, and other such functionalities that require a lot of time and money to develop.

Factor 2 – Development priorities

You should carefully analyze your app requirements to set clear priorities for the entire development to control app development costs. Generally, software development involves three main characteristics: quality, cost, and speed. You cannot choose all of these three attributes and have to choose any two of them.

It is possible that an app development company might claim that it is capable of building a high-quality app within a few days using the traditional development approach. However, you cannot expect them to produce the best results as in order to build a quality app, a significant amount of time and energy has to be devoted to the development procedures.

Factor 3 – Type of app

It is impossible to determine how much it costs to develop an app without determining the type of app you want. It all depends on your requirements. You can either build a native app or a hybrid app.

Native app development

Native app development involves developing an app for a specific platform, like an iOS app or an Android app. If you want to build native mobile apps for both of these platforms, you will have to create two separate apps, which will significantly increase the total app development cost.

Generally, large-scale companies prefer developing iOS apps and Android apps separately as they can afford to bear massive app development costs. A major benefit of developing native apps is that they provide greater flexibility and customization options.

Hybrid app development

As the name suggests, hybrid app development is a modern development approach in which you can create an app that works on multiple platforms. One of the major benefits of developing a hybrid app is that it lowers the app development budget. You don't have to develop Android apps and iOS separately in this type of app development, so the total app development cost is lower.

However, thorough testing is required to make sure Android and iOS apps are working efficiently on the target operating systems. Otherwise, the hybrid apps' quality can be affected by unstable performance, poor user experience, and several other technical limitations. If implemented correctly, hybrid app development is a useful method of developing Android and iOS apps within a limited app development cost.

Factor 4 – UI/UX Design

User interface (UI) and user experience (UX) can make or break an app, as the software development industry is heavily focused on providing a friendly and satisfying experience to the app users. UI and UX significantly impact how much it costs to build an app. People have a lot of apps to choose from. Therefore, if an app does not have an impressive UI and UX, there is a high chance that users will leave it for a better option.

As a result, it is important to spend a significant amount of time and money on app design. Custom app development services specialize in personalizing the UI/UX design to ensure the best kind of buttons, icons, and fonts are used. Hiring UI/UX designers can be expensive, so it definitely impacts the overall cost of building an app.

Factor 5 – Development approach

The development approach you choose to build an app has a great impact on the app development costs. Traditional development methods cost a lot of money as you have to hire large teams of app developers, UI/UX designers, QA experts, and a project manager. As a result, the cost to build an app is quite high in the traditional development approaches.

However, the rising popularity of no-code and low-code development approaches allows you to significantly minimize app development costs. These different types of development approaches will be discussed in great detail later in this article.

Factor 6 – Maintenance

Many people wrongly assume that the app development lifecycle ends with the application launch. However, there is no point in launching an app into the market if you are going to abandon it after the release.

Continuous updates and app maintenance are critical for an application's long-term success. Therefore, you have to consider the app maintenance costs in your app development budget. Without constant maintenance and updates, many different bugs and problems can arise in the app and cause you to lose the interest of your target audience.

What to pay attention to when choosing an app development company?

Choosing the perfect mobile app development services is a combination of many different factors and features that affect the quality of an app development company. Comprehensive requirement analysis is vital to choose the best development company and to build an app within your expected app development cost. You will find many IT companies that offer app and software development services. But you can only choose a reliable partner if you consider paying attention to the following factors:

Requirements analysis

First, you must be familiar with your requirements to ensure you have a clear idea about what you expect from the app. It will also affect the final cost of app development as the resources allocated towards developing an app depends on its complexity, features, and overall app architecture, which affects the resources required to make an app.

Moreover, suppose you want the mobile application development company to develop an enterprise app for you. In that case, you will have to conduct a business analysis to make sure that the app will benefit your company. If you have knowledge of modern mobile app development tools and technologies, it will also help you narrow down your requirements.

Comprehensive services

Mobile app development is much more than just the programming and coding approaches used to fulfill the requirements. Thorough analysis, market research, and maintenance are also significant parts of developing and launching a successful app into the market.

Your goal should be to choose an all-rounder software development company that can provide qualified specialists throughout the lifecycle of an app. It includes expert UI/UX designers to create user-friendly interfaces, developers to turn your requirements into a reality, and quality assurance (QA) experts to eliminate the app's errors and bugs.

It is also possible that you will need continuous app maintenance and upgrades. So, you should consider the overall app maintenance costs and clearly ask the company in the initial stages if they can provide reliable app maintenance services.

Discuss with developers

Once you have identified the perfect software development company, you should take your time and discuss all of your questions and concerns with the project management team and app developers. Don't hesitate to ask them about their experience and expertise in developing different mobile applications and discuss the vision you have for your app.

Ultimately such discussions and conversations are useful in helping the developers understand the expected app functionality and developing a reliable and efficient app through smooth project management. Having a clear plan to build an app is important to control app development costs as well.

Research the company's previous app

You can ask the company representatives or your specific project management team about some of the best mobile apps they have developed in the past. It will help you analyze the company's portfolio and make a smart decision about whether it can fulfill your requirements.

Analyze the overall design of the apps because the features and complexity of the apps will also help you determine the overall app development budget. Consider whether the mobile apps are user-friendly and fulfilling their requirements.

Consider the security and privacy policies

In order to protect your app functionality and overall app architecture, you should make sure that the software development company of your choice has reliable security and privacy policies. The purpose of such policies is to make sure that the data obtained from business analysis during the app development is not leaked to any third party.

Most organizations sign confidentiality and non-disclosure agreements with the developers and project management team to ensure maximum privacy. These procedures involve ensuring the protection of both intellectual property rights as well as personal data.

Hidden app development costs

Another important thing to consider while choosing the best platform from various app development companies is the hidden app development costs associated with software development procedures. Such costs can significantly impact the total app development budget.

Some of these costs are:

Functional costs

Functional costs are the charges you have to pay for using third-party integrations such as SMS, geolocation, push notifications, and various payment gateways.

Make sure you consider the significant cost of hiring and maintaining a project management team.

Third-party integrations are often necessary to make an app. They also affect the overall app development cost. Such app development costs are related to the overall app features, servers, and database. Using third-party APIs and services can significantly increase app development time and cost.

There are many mobile apps available on the app stores, due to which it is common for many good apps to get lost among the crowd. In order to stand out from the competition in app stores, it is vital to allocate a significant amount of resources towards launching and marketing an app.

App maintenance and updates are important to provide a satisfying user experience and make sure the users keep using your app. Whether you are using app maintenance services from the development company or have an internal support system, you should consider these charges.

App development process

When it comes to getting a mobile app developed by professionals, you have multiple options to choose from. It is important to choose the best development approach so that your requirements are fulfilled in the best way possible.

Moreover, different development approaches have their own pros and cons. Choosing the best type of app development is useful in reducing mobile app development costs and making an app efficient. Therefore, if you are operating within a limited mobile app development budget and want to make an app, you must get familiar with the various types of app development approaches and choose the best one that suits you.

Ultimately, whatever team or platform you choose, the primary focus should be on building a scalable and user-friendly app while controlling the app development cost. Let's discuss these different development options in detail.

Hire a local software development company

Local small to medium-sized app development companies are capable of simple app development and building apps with medium-level complexity. The exact cost of developing an app through a software development company is higher, as hiring an experienced app development team will cost you in the range of between $150 to $250.

The exact rate is dependent on the app complexity and expertise of the app developers. It means that if you want an app that can be developed within 400 hours, you can expect your app development budget to be $80,000 to $95,000.

Pros

A major benefit of hiring a local mobile app development company is that you are able to maintain constant contact with the app development team to answer any of their queries. It is useful in making app development smooth and easy. Moreover, you can expect to get quality services from a professional software development company. Since you can easily contact the app developers, they can also make changes to your app quickly.

Cons

However, the high app development cost is a major factor why you might not be able to hire a local software development company and might have to look for other options. You should conduct a thorough financial and business analysis to determine whether you can afford these services.

Hire an in-house development team

Hiring an in-house development team comprising app designers, developers, and QA experts is another useful way of fulfilling your development requirements. It is suitable for companies that need a full-time IT department for round-the-clock support, development, and app maintenance. It helps you in cutting down mobile app development costs as well as app maintenance costs.

Having an in-house development team will provide you with maximum transparency and great communication with the team. However, keep in mind that recruiting and maintaining professional app developers in your company is significantly more expensive than hiring a local software development agency. A full stack developer charges about $98,000 per year, so you should make the decision according to your short and long-term plans.

Pros

One of the most important benefits of having an in-house development team is that it enables a constant flow of ideas to take your business or particular app to the next level. Constant communication also maximizes your chances of developing an efficient app and launching it successfully.

Cons

Nevertheless, a lot of companies nowadays are not interested in hiring a full-time development team due to the high cost of recruitment and maintaining the employees for a long time. If you hire a development team, you will also have to spend money on buying modern laptops and systems for development. You can consider hiring a freelance developer if you cannot afford to hire professional app developers.

Hire a freelance app developer

Hiring freelance app developers has become highly popular for all types of businesses. Even the most well-established organizations rely on freelancers. For instance, Google's workforce is composed of more freelancers than permanent employees.

Freelancers can deal with simple app development quite easily. You can also hire an entire development team of freelancers to manage mobile apps with high complexity. The cost of hiring a freelancer is dependent on the platform you are using. Generally, you can hire them on an hourly or contract basis.

It is highly recommended that you fully discuss your requirements with the freelance app developer and hire him or her on a contract basis to control the app development cost. Websites like Fiverr, Upwork, and PeoplePerHour are some of the many freelancing platforms you can use to find the best freelancer.

Pros

Hiring a freelancer to build an app for you is one of the most effective and cheapest ways of app development. You can decide the prices in advance and get a high-quality product. Moreover, you can pick the best app developer by checking out his or her reviews from previous clients.

Cons

There is always a risk associated with freelance app developers. Some tend to complete a job in a hurry, adversely affecting the end product. Moreover, a freelancer might not be available at all times to discuss your questions and requirements. Such kind of communication gap can affect the quality of the app.

Outsource app development

Outsourcing app development is a useful way of getting the services of experienced and professional app developers in building large-scale apps. Such experienced development teams and project management teams are capable of handling high app complexity, so it is a reliable option to develop apps instead of hiring in-house app developers.

Pros

Generally, people prefer outsourcing app development to countries like China, India, Pakistan, and other Asian countries where the cost of app development and design is significantly cheaper. You can find companies that offer low app development prices in such countries. Therefore, you will be able to reduce mobile app development costs. Experienced development teams will develop a high-quality product for you after discussing the requirements in detail.

Cons

Finding a reliable app development company in another country can be a little challenging. It can also be a risky procedure because it is highly unlikely that there will be any binding legal agreements involved when you hire a development team in another country.

Common App development steps

Whichever type of development approach you choose, there are some common steps involved in all types of mobile app development methods. These integral steps are:

Creating a prototype

Building a clickable prototype is a quick and cost-effective method of designing the perfect user interface of an app. In fact, many tools nowadays allow you to create a prototype for free.

The purpose of a prototype is to check the overall user experience of the future app. Providing a friendly and satisfying user interface and user experience is critical for the success of any business. All modern applications have to be interactive and provide easy-to-navigate features. Creating a simple prototype in the initial stages helps you in planning the overall UI and UX of the app.

You can use tools like Adobe XD, Justinmind, or Figma to create a prototype and showcase the app idea to other stakeholders of the app. Even if creating a prototype is taking time, you should not get worried, as a well-designed prototype can serve as a roadmap for the entire development process.

Develop MVP

Once you have finalized the total app development budget and the UI through the prototype, the next step is to create a minimum viable product (MVP). It is the first version of the app that is meant to test your idea and requirements and prove that a feasible solution can be implemented.

MVP is important for all types of applications to validate the concept of software and make any potential changes in the overall UI / UX of the app and add or remove the functionalities. Don't make the mistake of directly jumping to the actual app because there are bound to be various errors and mistakes in the initial versions.

Incorporate additional features

An MVP typically deals with the primary functionalities only. It means the features necessary to fulfill the users' requirements are added in an MVP. Once an MVP is created successfully, you should start working on the additional features such as push notifications, geolocation, and any other relevant feature to your app.

Such complex features make your app stand out from the competition and bring innovation at every step of the app development cycle. As a result, you are able to stay ahead of your competition and make your mark.

Quality assurance

Once the final product is ready with all of the functionalities, it is the responsibility of QA experts to thoroughly test the app and make sure it is free from different kinds of bugs and errors. Depending on app complexity, continuous QA and app maintenance services might be required. Ongoing support and app maintenance are critical to providing updates, fixing bugs, and adding innovative features to the app from time to time. Otherwise, users might lose interest in your app.

How to decrease your app development cost?

Achieving your app requirements within a limited app development budget can be challenging, especially if you are working on your first project. Therefore, it is important to be familiar with some important tips to control the app costs and decrease the app development cost as much as possible by following these tips:

Regular communication

Make sure that you and the mobile app development team are on the same page to ensure the cost to build an app does not exceed your budget. Smooth and continuous communication among the team members will ensure the best app development practices are being followed to make an app and achieve the desired results without making any major mistakes.

Comprehensive testing

Testing is an integral part of any type of app. Some people make the mistake of assuming that they can handle testing themselves without having any knowledge of QA tools and practices. It can cause you to lose a significant amount of money in the long run. Therefore, you should rely on QA specialists in the first place to avoid bugs and errors.

Get feedback early

Try to get feedback from your target audience as soon as possible. You can also distribute the MVP in a focus group and get feedback to make relevant changes before releasing the final version of the app. Customer feedback helps the project management team to determine what features should be added or removed from the app to make it more appealing and functional.

Flexibility and scalability

Flexibility and scalability are two very critical attributes of a successful mobile app and software. While it is important to stay within the scope and budget of the project, you should also make sure that there is enough room for further features and improvements in the app.

A lot of apps and IT solutions are introduced on a regular basis, so if you want to compete with other mobile apps, you have to keep innovating your app. App flexibility is also important to modify features according to users changing requirements and the feedback you get after releasing the app. Understandably, app development costs based on different features will keep increasing with greater flexibility.

No-code development approach

Other than the above app development approaches, there is one other method of developing an app without having any technical knowledge or skills. The no-code development approach allows you to build apps with drag-and-drop features and powerful visual editing tools. No-code development approach resolves many business issues by streamlining the development process and involves minimum mobile app development costs.

No-code platforms provide impressive flexibility to businesses to create their own mobile apps. As a result, companies no longer have to be dependent on professional software development companies and app developers who charge a lot of money.

Instead, they can use the user-friendly visual editing tools of the no-code platforms to build the apps quickly and easily. Moreover, no-code platforms have also paved the path for non-developers to meet their technical needs with maximum speed and agility.

Many no-code development platforms are available, but you will find AppMaster the most powerful tool because it can be used to build mobile apps, web apps, and backends. The good thing is that even if you don't have any technical knowledge or experience, you can still use AppMaster to create a user-friendly and scalable app. A powerful backend will be generated with the help of modern AI algorithms.

As a result, you are able to save a vast amount of money and time by using the no-code development approach of AppMaster. It allows business managers and the team behind an app to get through the development process quickly and put more focus on the app launch and marketing.

Benefits of using AppMaster

The kind of flexibility and user-friendliness provided by AppMaster is difficult to find with other no-code platforms. Anyone can become an app developer with the help of AppMaster. It is also useful for project managers who face issues with managing a development team and communicating the requirements again and again.

Instead of relying on others, businesses can use the no-code development approach of AppMaster to build an app with drag-and-drop features. It can help businesses in improving the quality of their services and save a lot of development hours and money.

Can I build an app for free?

Yes, it is absolutely possible to build an app for free. There are many different free app builders like AppMaster that allow you to build simple apps for free. However, if you want to build complex apps, you will have to buy the higher packages of such app builders.

What is the development cost of famous startups?

There is a long list of apps that we use on a daily basis, and we often wonder about their worth and the initial app development cost. It is important to look at these examples in detail so that you are able to get an idea about how the mobile app development cost work and why considering different factors are important for an accurate estimate to develop an app.

Following are some of the most popular examples of app development costs based on their features and complexity.

1. Uber

Uber is the most successful and popular ride-hailing app that operates in many countries. It has three different applications. Two mobile consumer apps are meant for the passenger and Uber driver, and a web app is available to act as an admin panel.

The cost of an app like Uber can be anywhere between $50,000 to $65,000, and the development process can take about 1,200 to 1,500 hours. Let's breakdown the Uber app development costs in terms of its major features:

Geolocation - $2,000

Payment integration with major payment channels - $2,500

Push notifications - $2,500 to $3,500

User profile management - $2,500 to $3,500

Ride scheduling - $6,000

Backend to store user data and rides history - $7,000 to $8,000

Quality assurance - $12,000 to $15,000

Libraries integration and additional features - $15,000 to $20,000

Therefore, the total cost of the Uber app is between $50,000 to $65,000

2. Tinder

Tinder is a highly popular dating app. It has raised a total of $50 million in over three rounds. The quick and easy working of Tinder has made it a leading name in the dating apps industry. All you have to do is swipe right or left to like or dislike a person.

The cost to develop an app like Tinder is significantly lesser than many other complex apps. Following is an estimated Tinder app development cost:

Push notifications to inform app users when they receive a message or match - $3,500

User profile management to store users' data - $3,000

Geolocation - $2,000

Matching features with swiping left and right functions - $3,000 to $5,000

Third-party integration - $2,000 to $3,000

UI/UX Designer and QA Team - $10,000 to $15,000

Additional features - $4,000 to $5,000

Therefore, the total cost to develop an app like Tinder is in the range of $35,000 to $40,000.

3. Ikea

Ikea is a brand-based app. It uses state-of-the-art augmented reality (AR) technology to provide a wide range of useful features to customers. Users can use the AR features to check out the 3D models of different furniture products in the Ikea catalog.

Ikea has a complex app because it includes many modern features and integrations, along with the integration of strict security protocols. As a result, the cost of developing an app like Ikea is anywhere between $73,000 to $85,000, considering its features like:

3D visualization of various products

Integration with social media platforms

360-degree model of the furniture

Quick and easy analytics

Payment and CRM integration

4. TikTok

TikTok is a popular social media platform that mainly involves sharing videos. The app complexity of TikTok is medium to high as it has introduced more features with time. Generally, the cost to develop an app like TikTok is between $65,000 to $75,000, with the development time of anywhere between 1,200 to 1,500 hours.

Some of the most prominent features of TikTok are real-time chatting, video calls, short videos, multi-language support, and connecting with a large number of people from all over the world. Hence, a significant amount of time and money is required to create such functionalities perfectly.

5. Airbnb

Airbnb is a combination of on-demand app and eCommerce stores. It is an example of a platform with high app complexity. Airbnb is a popular name around the world because it allows you to easily search for available units and make last-minute bookings.

Moreover, you can save a list of your favorite homes and places on Airbnb. It has several other useful features like co-planning a trip, a referral system, and advanced booking features that allow you to book a room before you even land in a country. Therefore, if you want to build a complex app like Airbnb, you should have an app budget of $75,000 to $85,000 to get reliable and efficient results.

How long does it take to create an app?

There is no specific amount of time that is required to create an app. The app development time is dependent on app complexity, features, and the scale of the development team working on it.

An estimated development time for different types of apps is as follows:

Simple mobile apps with common functionalities require about 400 to 800 development hours

An app of medium complexity can be developed in 700 to 1300 development hours on average

A large-scale app with complex features will require more than 1200 hours for efficient development

How much does it cost to develop an app in 2022?

A lot of factors impact the app development cost, as discussed throughout this article. You have to consider app complexity, a number of features, the scale of the development team, app maintenance, and specific type of apps to evaluate the overall mobile app development budget. It's impossible to evaluate the exact cost of app development, but the following are approximate costs to develop an app:

Simple apps with basic functionalities cost anywhere between $16,000 to $32,000

An app with medium complexity can cost in the range of $32,000 to $48,000

An app with complex features is likely to cost more than $72,000

You can significantly cut down these mobile app development costs by using a reliable no-code platform like AppMaster to build the app yourself instead of relying on experienced app developers.