Server-Side Rendering Solution Built Entirely with No-Code

Renderly is a tool that helps search engines better crawl and index websites with dynamic content. It provides fast, pre-rendered versions of web pages, ensuring your site ranks higher and performs better in search results. Renderly provides a significant advantage in terms of indexing your website. Instead of waiting several seconds for a page to render, search engines can access and process each page on your site in less than 100 milliseconds. This means that, instead of indexing 10 pages in a week, thanks to the fast response times, search engines can index hundreds or even thousands of pages. This is because search engines typically allocate resources based on the time spent indexing, rather than the number of pages indexed.

Goals

Develop a complete SaaS solution for pre-rendering web pages, with integrations for Stripe, Google authentication, Telegram (including bot notifications), and Amazon SES.

Create a fully functional multi-page website with an admin panel and a content management system. The CMS integrates with OpenAI for automatic content generation and an image bank for selecting images that match the content automatically.

Solution

A fully featured SaaS rendering solution was developed. The system uses the domain name to query the site, locate its sitemap (including support for multiple sitemaps and nesting), and compile a comprehensive list of all available URLs. These URLs are then sent for preliminary indexing, during which their accessibility is checked and the pages are cached. Schedulers run periodically to re-check the sitemaps and refresh the cached pages. Depending on their subscription plan, users can adjust how frequently these checks and updates occur.

From their personal dashboard, users can monitor all requests to their site, track page rendering events, review results and performance metrics, and access a complete event history. No additional integrations with Stripe, Google Authentication, Telegram, or Amazon SES were required because AppMaster already provides ready-made integration modules, significantly reducing development time.

In addition to the backend and web application, a multi-page website, an administrative panel, and a content management system were created. Integrations with OpenAI and an image bank were also implemented using AppMaster’s existing modules.

Result

All of the tasks were completed thoroughly and ahead of schedule. The project was delivered in just five weeks by a team of two. Thanks to the AppMaster web designer, we were able to bypass the mockup stage. The designer created the website pages, web application screens, and the content management system directly in AppMaster, allowing the engineer to begin setting up functionality right away. This streamlined approach saved a significant amount of time on both design and layout.

We also saved a great deal of time through parallel work. While the designer concentrated on visual aspects, the engineer focused on the backend. Once both stages were complete, the engineer only needed a few more days to finalize the logic for the web application elements. After that, the project was successfully launched.

From the AppMaster team

A key characteristic of this project is that it’s a hybrid project. In other words, it’s about 95% built on AppMaster, and it includes a custom microservice for CDP functionality. CDP stands for the Chrome Developer Protocol, a specialized protocol that allows to load and render websites. Essentially, everything is controlled by the AppMaster-based application. There’s a small microservice that takes care of the purely technical task of generating pages, and it employs a range of cutting-edge technologies. It’s all written in Go, which makes it faster than any other solution on the market. While our competitors rely on JavaScript - which is slower - we use Go, allowing everything to run swiftly and in parallel.

We were so impressed by this tool’s performance that we integrated parts of it directly into the AppMaster infrastructure. This means our customers not only get prerendering capabilities, but they also benefit from extremely fast prerendering right where we host their sites. In short, it’s a win-win.

Currently, by default, every new project created in AppMaster comes with free on-demand prerendering enabled. This feature is automatically included in all deployment plans, complete with geo-distributed routing. Customers can optionally purchase a Renderly license key, enter it into AppMaster, and manage their caching centrally.

Because both our generated applications and microservices are written in Go, we can prerender a massive number of pages and serve them much faster than would be possible with other programming languages. We have proprietary know-how within AppMaster: after prerendering, we store all pages not only in our storage but also in a compressed format. This means that when a search engine accesses our system, if it supports compressed delivery, we can provide the pages in that form right away - saving even more time and maximizing efficiency.

Additionally, the Renderly interface allows you to specify how often pages should be revisited to refresh the cache and keep it continuously up-to-date. In other words, we’ve developed a wide range of tools for validating pages and delivering them quickly. Overall, this is an exceptional tool that everyone should be using, which is precisely why we’ve included it by default and free of charge in every project created with AppMaster.