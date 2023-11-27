ERP system for children's basketball school "The Uppest"

Managing and controlling a business can be done in different ways. For some, a sheet of paper and a pen are enough; others input all data into Excel and set up formulas. But a large, complex business with ambitions for growth and development works in ERP systems, which integrate and automate all business processes. We have gone through all the stages: from paper analytics to using third-party CRM and ERP systems. And in 2022, we firmly decided to develop our own ERP system.

We decided to create a custom ERP system after encountering several problems:

Problem #1 - Product versatility on the market

Broad functionality, but tailored for all service businesses, which leads to difficult implementation + errors in using the system



The interface language is universal, without the context of our company (basketball)



Partially branded content

Problem #2 - Uncontrolled development

Slow development



Irreparable errors



Updates not for us but for everyone



Goals

Create your own platform for digitizing business processes and managing a children's basketball school

First try

Initially, we built the system on the Bubble.io platform, but after 1 month of development, we came across AppMaster and, having studied the functionality and development potential of the platform, switched to it.

Solution

We have been working on this project iteratively for about a year and have no plans to stop, as the project is constantly evolving. In my view, if it were necessary to build a project like ours from scratch, without pauses in development, it could be done in 1-2 months, depending on the development team and budget.

As a result, we have successfully developed a comprehensive ERP system (web application) with the following features:

Databases

All information across various databases is consolidated in one place, including data on marks, sales, clients, leads, and coaches.



The interconnected nature of these databases enables deep analytics.



CRM system

Leads from all channels, including social media platform, website, chatbot, and promoters, are automatically included in the ERP system. Plus, UTM tags are automatically analyzed to assign the necessary advertising sources.



Tasks are auto-opened and auto-closed. This means we simply mark children and enter subscriptions, saving time on routine tasks and focusing only on those that need attention. Previously, it was necessary to analyze each task for its relevance. For example, now, if a client has paid for the next month, there is no need to manually update the task to check for renewal. The task is automatically updated, and the deadline is postponed.



Analytics

Dashboard with key metrics



Report on conversions by sales funnel + detail by children



Conversion report on the transition from month to month + detail by children



Cash flow statement



Integrations (API)

Internet acquiring generation of payment links with deadline + automatic entry into the system upon payment



Telegram - integration with chatbot, automatic entry of clients into the ERP + entry of free training



Site (Tilda) - entering requests from the site into the ERP and creating a task



Make - helps to integrate a chatbot with ERP



In the near future we plan to implement the following functionality:

Add profit and loss report



Add warehouse accounting



Make a mobile application for children and parents



Result

We are completely satisfied with the result; the AppMaster has given our company the opportunity to create our own ERP system faster, cheaper, more functional, and more personalized than if it were developed by a team of developers.

Components: Backend, Web Application, Webhooks, requests to external APIs