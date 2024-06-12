Streamlining Email Validation with No-Code

VeriMail provides efficient and quick email validation solutions using an always-up-to-date list of disposable and invalid email addresses. The one-click email validation feature helps maintain a clean and responsive mailing list.

Goals



Develop a powerful API solution to enable real-time email and domain verification, ensuring higher deliverability rates and improved email campaign performance.

Solution



Multiple analytics subsystems and integrations were implemented in the project. The project was built with no custom code; everything was implemented using standard AppMaster logic and API.

It is worth mentioning that Verimail uses the AppMaster Network Tools module to work with DNS and the CLI module for executing OS-specific operations to enhance the quality of the service.

By using Go in the backend application and PostgreSQL RDBMS, the system achieved significant scalability. Verimail is one of the first projects to utilize a range of cutting-edge new platform technologies, including backend microservices architecture, Elliptic Curve cryptography, API Protection, and many more.

Key features of the platform include:

Real-time validation of email addresses



Instant checks against an updated list of disposable and invalid email domains



Seamless integration with third-party systems via API



Efficient handling of large volumes of email verification requests



Built-in WebSockets for real-time notifications



Result

The implementation of VeriMail through AppMaster’s no-code platform resulted in a highly efficient development and deployment process. The solution was brought to market significantly faster than traditional methods, with a notable reduction in costs. As a result, clients experienced immediate benefits, including improved email deliverability, enhanced engagement rates, and reduced administrative burdens associated with maintaining clean mailing lists.



