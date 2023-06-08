Meta, the parent company behind WhatsApp, is unveiling a new broadcast messaging feature called Channels for its popular messaging platform. This development comes after a similar update was made to Instagram and aims to provide more conversation options for Meta's 2 billion-strong user base while exploring monetization opportunities.

In WhatsApp, Channels messages will appear in a dedicated 'Updates' tab. This is different from Instagram, where channels are announced via direct messages. WhatsApp's Channels are primarily designed for non-profit organizations, medical research institutions, and fact-checking bodies, rather than individual creators.

Channel administrators will have the ability to send text messages, images, videos, stickers, and polls, according to Meta. However, these channels only support one-way communication, preventing users from responding to messages sent by admins.

User association with channels can be facilitated through invite links, and WhatsApp is also developing a directory for users to discover channels based on their interests like hobbies, sports teams, and local officials. Meta promises to introduce additional tools for administrators to disable discoverability, ensuring enhanced privacy for their channels.

Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, announced the upcoming feature in a statement, noting: Today we’re announcing WhatsApp Channels — a private way to follow people and organizations that matter to you, right within WhatsApp. We are starting in Singapore and Colombia, but will roll out to everyone later this year.

Zuckerberg also assured users that phone numbers for channel admins and followers will remain hidden from each other, and messages sent on channels will be deleted after 30 days without any records maintained by the company.

The Channels feature will be initially available in select markets, including Colombia and Singapore, with early partners like Singapore Heart Foundation and Colombia Check. Additionally, international partners like the International Rescue Committee (IRC), the World Health Organization (WHO), FC Barcelona, and Manchester City are also on board. Over the coming months, Channels will be expanded to a wider range of countries, eventually allowing all users to establish their channels.

Meta also revealed plans to explore various monetization options for Channels. One possibility is the removal of end-to-end encryption for larger channels to increase audience reach. The company is also considering offering payment services for businesses within Channels and integrating promotional features in the directory. In recent months, WhatsApp has enabled in-app payments for users in Brazil and Singapore, allowing seamless transactions between users and merchants.

The introduction of Channels demonstrates Meta's constant efforts to innovate and create new communication channels within their platforms.