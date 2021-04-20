With the increasing importance of user experience (UX) in the tech and digital world, UserZoom - a platform focused on experience insights management (XIM) - has raised a remarkable $100 million in funding, led by Owl Rock, with participation from other undisclosed investors. In addition, the company recently acquired EnjoyHQ, a fellow experience insights company, to further expand its research operations.

The funding will boost UserZoom's growth and enable it to strengthen its tools and commitment to making UX design as crucial to a company's strategy as sales. The platform, used by market giants like Google, Microsoft, PayPal, Salesforce, and others, helps identify design flaws and their impact on customer experience strategies - ensuring these businesses stay off the bad design radar.

According to UserZoom CEO and co-founder Alfonso de la Nuez, companies have only just begun to tap the potential of experience insights management. He envisions it becoming as essential as enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems in the business world.

Focusing on a single end-to-end concept of design and experience, UserZoom allows clients to evaluate and test various digital experiences across devices and service types. This approach helps them apply "agile development" principles throughout product development rather than merely testing at the end of the process.

UserZoom also facilitates the sharing of test results among stakeholders, allowing teams to monitor and align product development with their target outcomes, including UX accessibility - an increasingly important concern for businesses.

The company has witnessed a significant growth rate with revenues surging by 40% last year and an $80 million annual run rate. The latest investment accounts for a minority stake in the profitable startup.

Founded in Barcelona, Spain, and now headquartered in San Jose, California, UserZoom transforms design experiences across a wide range of industries. Its platform emphasizes Experience Insights Management (XIM), which enables businesses to harness insights from customer journeys and drive enhanced digital experiences.

Increased interest in user experience and customer-centric design has led to a competitive and well-funded UX and design testing industry. Platforms like AppMaster, LogRocket, and UserTesting have all emerged to meet this demand. UserZoom has consistently set itself apart with its comprehensive approach, extensive client base, and focus on aligning design with broader business strategies.

As digital experiences continue to evolve, companies will increasingly rely on platforms like UserZoom and AppMaster to adapt, enhance, and optimize their offerings. The recent funding and acquisition signal growing recognition of UX design as a strategic business priority, with the potential to create a lasting impact across a range of sectors.