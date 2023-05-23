Apple's new iOS 16.6 beta delivers on a previously announced security feature, increasing safety measures within iMessage conversations. Expected to be available in a month or so, the updated operating system enhances messaging security with iMessage Contact Key Verification, a major addition to the already secure communication system. iMessage Contact Key Verification was announced by Apple last year and has now been activated in the iOS 16.6 public beta.

Once enabled by both parties in a conversation, the feature notifies users if a potential intrusion is detected, such as when cloud servers hosting messages seem to have been compromised. To further bolster security, Contact Verification Codes can be compared and verified in person or via a FaceTime call. Essentially, the feature ensures conversations are legitimate and that no eavesdropping is taking place, providing an extra layer of privacy for iMessage users. Notably, iMessage already boasts end-to-end encryption, and this particular addition targets individuals facing extraordinary digital threats.

Apple initially introduced this feature as a security measure for those who might be targeted by highly sophisticated adversaries, such as journalists or government officials. Although these security enhancements are designed to combat state-sponsored attackers or similar high-level threats, they can be employed by any iMessage user seeking additional peace of mind. While the feature is visible in the beta version, it is not yet functional, as reported by BGR.

