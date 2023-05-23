Apple의 새로운 iOS 16.6 베타는 이전에 발표된 보안 기능을 제공하여 iMessage 대화 내에서 안전 조치를 강화합니다. 업데이트된 운영 체제는 한 달 정도 후에 사용할 수 있을 것으로 예상되며 이미 안전한 통신 시스템에 주요 추가 기능인 iMessage 연락처 키 확인을 통해 메시징 보안을 강화합니다. iMessage 연락처 키 확인은 작년에 Apple에서 발표했으며 이제 iOS 16.6 공개 베타에서 활성화되었습니다.

대화에서 양 당사자가 활성화하면 이 기능은 메시지를 호스팅하는 클라우드 서버가 손상된 것처럼 보이는 경우와 같이 잠재적인 침입이 감지되면 사용자에게 알립니다. 보안을 더욱 강화하기 위해 직접 또는 FaceTime 통화를 통해 연락처 확인 코드를 비교하고 확인할 수 있습니다. 기본적으로 이 기능은 대화가 합법적이고 도청이 발생하지 않도록 하여 iMessage 사용자에게 추가적인 개인 정보 보호 계층을 제공합니다. 특히 iMessage는 이미 종단 간 암호화를 자랑하며 이 특별한 추가 기능은 특별한 디지털 위협 에 직면한 개인을 대상으로 합니다.

Apple은 처음에 이 기능을 언론인이나 정부 관리와 같은 고도로 정교한 적의 표적이 될 수 있는 사람들을 위한 보안 조치로 도입했습니다. 이러한 보안 향상 기능은 국가 지원 공격자 또는 이와 유사한 높은 수준의 위협에 대처하기 위해 설계되었지만 추가적인 마음의 평화를 원하는 모든 iMessage 사용자가 사용할 수 있습니다. 이 기능은 베타 버전에서 볼 수 있지만 BGR에서 보고한 바와 같이 아직 작동하지 않습니다.

디지털 보안의 중요성이 높아지면서

