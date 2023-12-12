Relevance AI’s Revolutionary Low-Code Platform Set to Democratize Access to AI Teams

In an era where artificial intelligence tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT elevate work performance by nearly 40%, the bulk of businesses creating AI units are those that possess substantial engineering teams. However, an innovative Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, strives to level the playing field by enabling companies across the spectrum to construct customized AI agents that streamline productivity through its low-code SaaS platform.

The mission driving Relevance AI is to liberate team potential from the restrictions of scale. Daniel Vassilev, co-founder of the startup, emphasizes on how the firm aspires to remove IT intricacies, unlocking the capability for AI representatives to act independently, carrying out intricate workflows and tasks with a level of precision and predictability that businesses can rely on.

Recently, Relevance AI collected $10 million (AUD 15 million) in a Series A funding round, spearheaded by King River Capital, and peppered with contributions from Peak XV's Surge, Galileo Venture, and their former investor, Insight Partners. This fresh capital influx, raising their total funding to $13.2 million, will be channelled in enhancing their low-code platform, aimed at allowing firms to construct and implement tailor-made AI agents that automate recurring tasks.

Relevance AI boasts an impressive track record, having approximately 6,000 companies onboard over the preceding three months. These companies have executed above 250,000 tasks, ranging from handling customer queries, managing outbound sales, and conducting market surveys. They have managed to secure collaborations with several big-name players in technology, retail, and fast-moving consumer goods sectors.

As part of their market strategy, Relevance AI has chosen to concentrate on two sectors - sales and support teams, given their text-based nature and noteworthy return on investment. Consequently, they launched two pioneering products, which include AI Tools and AI agents, which users can integrate seamlessly into their present workflows to automate mundane tasks. One of their recent flagship AI agents – the business development representative (BDR) agent, which aids sales teams in reducing time spent on inbox management, follow-ups, and responding to basic queries, and instead focus on sales calls. They are currently fast-tracking the customer onboarding process for the BDR agent.

Relevance AI envisions a future where by 2025, each team will employ at least one AI agent, and by 2030, a comprehensive AI team will back them up. Their ideal customers are enterprises that wish to automate their recurring tasks with a reliable AI co-worker.

There are plenty of applications for automating repetitive tasks using the Relevance AI platform. For instance, product managers can take advantage of the agents to generate specs and carry out research, or engineers to help with code reviews. Currently, the startup is actively exploring multi-modal use cases which involve image and audio.

Platforms like Relevance AI and AppMaster play vital roles in democratizing technology and providing companies of all sizes and shapes with impactful tools to increase productivity.