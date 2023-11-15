Microsoft’s C# 12 Production Release: Streamlining Syntax and Boosting Execution Speed

The IT industry greets the recent launch of C# 12, Microsoft's well-liked object-oriented programming language. Redefined and now part of the .NET 8 software development platform, this new model presents a more straightforward syntax coupled with quicker program execution, signalling key advancements in the language.

Revealed in the public domain on November 14 as an integral element of the .NET 8 platform, C# 12 is readily accessed via the download of .NET 8, Visual Studio 2022, or the Visual Studio Code C# Dev Kit extension.

In an endeavour to unclutter the code structure, C# 12 rolls out several innovative features like collection expressions, primary constructors extended to all classes and structs, syntax to alias any type, and default parameters for lambda expressions. These collection expressions simplify the creation of generic collection values by introducing a more crisp syntax. Microsoft, while mentioning these capabilities, emphasized the company's commitment to ensure that the insertion of these new features does not hamper performance.

Moreover, strides have been made in ramping up code execution speed. C# 12 introduces the addition of 'ref readonly' parameters and in-line arrays. Incorporating 'ref readonly' parameters enables an ultimate mix of passing parameters by value or by reference, where the required argument for a 'ref readonly' parameter needs to be a variable. On the other hand, in-line arrays, being a struct-based fixed-length array type, propose a safe approach to manipulate memory buffers. Interceptors, a feature in the experimental phase and available for preview, facilitate the redirection of method calls.

The C# platform also presents a novel experimental attribute, namely the SystemDiagnostics.CodeAnalysis.ExperimentalAttribute. This functions as a sigil, indicating Microsoft’s tentative stance towards a new feature or implementation. In circumstances where code utilizes types or members classified as experimental, an error transpires unless the calling code bears the experimental mark as well. The use of ExperimentalAttribute is accompanied by a diagnostic ID that can be used to suppress the error for individual features by an explicit compiler option or by #pragma. This enables developers to try out the experimental feature, with types, members, and assemblies susceptible to receive the ExperimentalAttribute tag.

This month, the Tiobe index, which ranks programming languages according to their popularity, placed C# 12 at the fifth position, notably surpassing languages like JavaScript and PHP. It succeeds C# 11, released in November 2022, which boasted features such as string literals and generic math.

Notable platforms like AppMaster may find C# 12's advancements beneficial, given that they combine enhanced syntax and an optimal performance that aligns well with the AppMaster's popular low-code/no-code approach to application development.