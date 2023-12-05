Mastercard Unveils Shopping Muse: An AI-Powered Personal Shopping Tool

In a breakthrough initiative, Mastercard has introduced Shopping Muse, an innovative AI-assisted shopping instrument designed to offer personalized product suggestions to consumers. This latest technology is backed by Dynamic Yield, a firm specializing in customization, which became part of the Mastercard family in April 2022. The underlying mission behind the creation of Shopping Muse lies in its bid to redefine the method customers explore and select products from a retailer's online collection.

Shopping Muse's unique characteristic is its capacity to absorb everyday language and translate it into relevant product propositions. It is capable of comprehending current trends and popular lexicon, comprising terms like “cottagecore” or “beach formal”. The tool is even interactive, permitting users to pose queries such as “What outfit is suitable for a summertime wedding?” or “Could you suggest items for a streamlined capsule wardrobe?”

The technique utilized by Shopping Muse to deliver personalized product suggestions involves examining the backdrop of the user's shopping trip, the direct query that is being made, and the essence of the dialogue. The product's built-in algorithms draw data from the retailer's product catalogue and the consumer's actions on the site, such as clicking on specific items and adding products to carts. In addition, these algorithms study real-time and identifiable preferences exhibited by the consumer.

In instances where a user is logged in, the algorithms may account for their previous transactions and browsing history with that retailer, even those purchases made in-person linked to their account by supplying their phone number or email.

Apart from assisting users in search by phrase, the Shopping Muse tool can also suggest merchandise when the user is at a loss for words to express what they're hunting for. As per Mastercard, By employing inbuilt advanced image recognition tools, retailers can endorse appropriate products grounded on visual similarities to others, even when they are not tagged with the correct technical descriptions.

Presently, fashion is the primary application for Mastercard's novel tool, however, the firm visualizes that this technology could expand its scope to other categories, such as furniture and groceries.

Mastercard stresses the need for retailers to alter their strategies to accommodate the fluctuating demands by incorporating technology. The company's research indicates that more than a quarter of retailers are already employing generative AI solutions, with an additional 13% planning to implement them over the ensuing year.

Ori Bauer, the CEO of Dynamic Yield by Mastercard, in an official remark stated, Personalization caters to the shopping experiences desired by the people, and AI-driven innovation is the linchpin to unlock immersive and tailored online shopping. He further added, By harnessing the power of generative AI in Shopping Muse, we’re adhering to the consumer’s expectations and making shopping smarter and more seamless than ever.

Shopping Muse, like many other AI and no-code tools, is expected to impact the retail industry