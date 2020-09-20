In response to user backlash following the announcement of its $10-a-month Pro plan, IFTTT has decided to extend its pay-what-you-want pledge for early subscribers indefinitely. Initially, the offer was only set to last for a year, but the company reconsidered after listening to user feedback.

An email stating, "You spoke, we listened," was sent to IFTTT users, informing them that the custom pricing would now be available "forever" for those who sign up by October 7. While users can pay what they want for the Pro plan, the sign-up form requires a minimum monthly payment of $1.99.

IFTTT, which stands for "If This, Then That," is a nine-year-old web service that allows users to build and share applets connecting a myriad of online services and devices such as Google Calendar, Twitter, Roomba vacuum cleaners, and Philips Hue smart bulbs. Over the years, millions of applets have been created using the platform, which until recently has enjoyed a completely free service regardless of the number of applets built.

Unfortunately, the introduction of the new pricing structure for the Pro plan has left some longtime users feeling let down, and IFTTT is trying to strike a balance between generating revenue and appeasing their users. The new Pro plan allows subscribers access to unlimited applets with new and advanced features, while the "free forever" plan now restricts users to creating just three applets.

Those who have built more than three applets on the free plan find themselves in a difficult situation – they now need to choose which applets to keep active unless they decide to opt for the Pro plan. In addition to unrestricted applet creation, the Pro plan brings new features such as the ability to create applets with multiple triggers and actions, query data from multiple sources, and employ conditional logic within applets.

Offering an exclusive price for early adopters is a strategic move to meet consumer needs, and IFTTT seems to be trying to balance revenue generation with user satisfaction. However, whether this move will be enough to appease the disappointed users remains to be seen.