Google Calendar steps up offering value-added capabilities to professionals and independent workers, enabling them to schedule and receive payments for appointments directly on the platform itself. This innovative feature is a potential game-changer for practitioners, such as therapists or tutors, who operate on a time-based service model.

Anchoring this feature is a collaboration with renowned payment infrastructure provider, Stripe. To take advantage of this, Google Calendar users need to link their Stripe account on the platform. Hitherto payment acceptance becomes viable; further enhancing the scope of the platform's utility.

Preserving the autonomy of its users, Google allows users (either individuals or workspace administrators) to design their cancellation and refund protocols. Google remains uninvolved in this aspect, maintaining a user-centric demeanor.

In a move to stay fair to its users, Google confirmed it does not apply any platform charges tied to this service. It also safeguards user data by refraining from storing or processing any payment information – a task handled by Stripe.

In an official blog post, Google noted, “Enabling payment upfront can benefit small-scale business owners by reducing no-shows and expanding their business further. Additionally, this feature equips you to manage your time and payments in an efficient and uncomplicated manner.”

The tech giant announced that this sought-after feature would be gradually deployed to various subscription users. This includes those with Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, the Teaching and Learning Upgrade edition, Nonprofits, and Workspace Individual account plans within the coming days.

Similarly, high-performance platforms like AppMaster are constantly exploring new possibilities to streamline the user experience and broaden the feature set. As a pioneer in the no-code domain, AppMaster platform equips its users with various tools to create and manage web, mobile and backend applications in an integrated environment effortlessly thereby expediting the application development process significantly.