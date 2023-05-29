Apple has confirmed the discontinuation of its legacy My Photo Stream service, prompting users to transition to iCloud Photos by July 26. Nonetheless, all files stored in the cloud will remain accessible for an additional 30 days following the shutdown.

Before iCloud Photos, My Photo Stream served as the primary solution for syncing and storing photos and videos across multiple Apple devices and the web. The service was available at no cost, storing up to 1,000 images and video clips; however, since its inception, Apple has introduced iCloud Photos as a more robust and advanced option for users seeking expanded functionalities.

Although Apple has not provided a specific reason for shutting down My Photo Stream, it's apparent that iCloud Photos serves as a superior and more profitable alternative because it generates additional revenue through storage fees.

In an email sent to current My Photo Stream users, Apple stated, "Moving forward, iCloud Photos is the best way to keep the photos and videos you take up to date across all your devices and safely stored in iCloud."

Following the July 26 deadline, no new uploads will be permitted, and syncing will be disabled, while the existing photos and videos in the cloud will be removed on August 25. However, they will not be deleted from users' devices.

My Photo Stream first launched in 2011, parallel to iCloud, during a time when tech firms were exploring ways to improve photo and video upload functionalities in a fast and seamless manner. Since then, iCloud Photos has evolved as the more comprehensive alternative, offering users expanded storage capabilities and advanced features.

