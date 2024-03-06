Cloudflare Unveils Firewall for AI to Shield Large Language Models

In a groundbreaking initiative, Cloudflare has launched 'Firewall for AI', a sophisticated layer designed to safeguard Large Language Models (LLMs). This new line of defense aims to pinpoint potential abuses before they even make contact with the models themselves.

Revealed on March 4, Firewall for AI is engineered to serve as an evolved web application firewall (WAF) specifically catering to applications leveraging LLMs. This suite of security measures, structured to stand guard ahead of such applications, brings a novel integration of conventional WAF utilities like rate limiting and the detection of sensitive data. Moreover, it introduces an unprecedented layer that meticulously dissects the model prompts presented by users to unveil any exploitation schemes.

Firewall for AI is designed to function seamlessly on the expansive network of Cloudflare, thereby granting the company the advantage of detecting threats in the incipient stages, and in turn, delivering robust protection for both users and models against attacks and misuse. Though still in the developmental phase, this product heralds a significant advancement in AI security.

The set of potential threats to LLMs extends beyond the vulnerabilities conventional web and API applications encounter. As researchers have discerned, sophisticated vulnerabilities unique to AI systems could enable adversaries to commandeer models and carry out unauthorized maneuvers. Tackling these novel perils head-on, Cloudflare's Firewall for AI is envisaged to operate akin to a standard WAF—meticulously examining every API request containing an LLM prompt for indicators or attack patterns.

The Firewall’s competence is not bound to a single infrastructure; it can shield models hosted via Cloudflare Workers AI platform or any other external infrastructure, and may also be utilized in tandem with Cloudflare AI Gateway.

Employing a trove of detection techniques, the Firewall for AI sets out to identify ploys like prompt injection and other forms of malicious activity, ensuring that the content of prompts remains within the confines set by model creators. In addition, it scrutinizes prompts hidden within HTTP requests, and authorizes customers to configure rules tailored to the requests’ JSON body.

Upon its activation, Firewall for AI systematically examines each prompt, subsequently assigning a score that reflects its potential for malice, according to Cloudflare.

