OpenAI's ChatGPT Now Speaks: The Future of Voice-Interactive AI

OpenAI has just unveiled a transformative addition to ChatGPT, bringing auditory interactivity to the already revolutionary AI conversation model. Users can now delight in a more intuitive and hands-off digital interaction as ChatGPT gains the capability to vocalize its text-based responses.

This advancement is particularly handy in scenarios that demand freedom of movement, such as cooking. Imagine ChatGPT reciting a recipe aloud, guiding you through each step while your hands stay busy prepping ingredients - no more need to glance at your screen or wipe flour off your smartphone.

Activating the voice feature is a breeze on mobile devices. Users on iOS and Android can simply tap and hold the response bubble to reveal a "Read Aloud" option. On desktop, this functionality is made accessible through a newly added speaker icon situated beneath the chat messages.

For ongoing engagements with ChatGPT, users can opt for the 'set and forget' method, turning on automatic reading for continuous voice output during a conversation. Interactive voice control is also integrated, allowing users to ask the AI to pause, skip ahead, or revisit previous parts of the dialogue. Even the reading voice can be personalized to the user's preference.

OpenAI's rollout of the feature has commenced across iOS and Android platforms and is in progress for web users. Additionally, a design tweak sees the voice-to-text functionality now represented by a microphone icon, aiming to enhance discoverability for users exploring the different input options.

