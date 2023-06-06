Zoom, the renowned video communication company, has introduced a range of security enhancements aimed at appeasing customers who have expressed concern about the location of their data storage. To address Europe's push for digital sovereignty, many US-based companies, including Amazon's AWS and Microsoft, as well as Google and TikTok, are taking steps to offer localized data storage and processing options.

In light of these industry trends, Zoom recently announced it will support localized data storage in the European Economic Area (EEA) for its premium (i.e., paying) customers. This rollout will enable clients to store specific webinar, meeting, and team chat data in local European data centers, such as those in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Leipzig, and Zurich. Nevertheless, Zoom clarified that data may still be shared with its US-based operations under certain exceptional circumstances, such as trust and safety concerns.

Zoom will expand its offerings to establish a dedicated technical support team for European users opting for the localized data storage program. This new service demonstrates the company's commitment to addressing customer concerns and supporting regional data requirements.

Furthermore, to bolster privacy features, Zoom is launching global audit log tracking capabilities that enable company administrators to monitor when logs are exported and deleted. This enhancement provides an additional layer of transparency and control over company data.

Zoom has also introduced a new tool, situated in the same privacy dashboard as the data residency feature, aimed at helping admins handle data subject access requests (DSAR) and delete personal information, such as names and email addresses. This improved tool addresses the key principles of data protection regulations, including Europe's GDPR and California's CCPA, which focus on user's rights to access, manage, and request deletion of their personal data held by companies.

As remote work and video communication continue to grow in importance, the need for robust security and privacy features is becoming more vital. The new measures introduced by Zoom, such as localized data storage and improved privacy tools, will provide users with better control and enhanced peace of mind regarding their data management.

