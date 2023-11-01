UserTesting Unveils Fresh Upgrades for its Human Insight Platform Targeting Niche User Experience

UserTesting has upped the ante on its Human Insight Platform with several updates, aimed at making user experience testing more efficient and revealing. The latest enhancements comprise a docket of advanced tools to target niche audiences, fresh integrations with leading thrid-party platforms like Canva and FullStory, and the roll-out of a brand-new business service known as Insights Services.

Tackling the traditionally challenging task of accessing valuable insights from an underserved demographic, UserTesting's new Niche Audience Recruitment tool allows developers to zero in on significant groups. These groups, often overlooked, can offer unique insights, and this feature ensures developers can tap into their perspective with close to no barriers. This launch underscores the company's commitment to a comprehensive research process, emphasizing insight quality by relying on trusted contributors who underwent strict vetting.

The goal of these newly introduced features is to streamline audience management, leading to the creation of solutions that closely align with strategic business goals, in an effort similar to the process followed by full spectrum no-code platforms like AppMaster.

Innovation does not halt here, as UserTesting has announced integrations with FullStory and Canva. The former offers users the ability to fuse UserTesting's valuable user feedback to FullStory's in-depth user session data. This close-knit collaboration allows for the prioritization of digital enhancements, providing valuable insights to reshape the customer journey optimally.

As Will Schnabel, SVP of Alliances and Partnerships at FullStory expresses, FullStory's platform blends powerful analytics, rich visitor session detail, and collaboration tools. These allow teams to better understand problems, surface new conversion opportunities, and answer pivotal questions. The integration with UserTesting's platform widens the scope, enabling a comprehensive understanding of customer journeys, fostering data-informed decisions, thereby spurring business growth.

Simultaneously, the seamless integration with Canva allows easy insertion of video-based insights from UserTesting into Canva assets. This move is set to facilitate understanding of the customers across the organization, enhancing learning and development.

A final feather in UserTesting's cap is the launch of its Insight Services. It serves as part of the company’s professional offerings, offering a cost-effective alternative for organizations to outsource research to their internal experts. This service aims to boost business growth, informed decision-making by quickly delivering insights whilst increasing research capacity. Furthermore, it assures data security, risk mitigation, and efficient research management, values that platforms like AppMaster also uphold.