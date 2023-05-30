Nvidia's soaring valuation, fueled by the widespread adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools by technology firms, has established the company as a $1 trillion enterprise. Booming AI trends featured heavily in recent events, such as Google I/O and Microsoft Build, making Nvidia a crucial supplier for businesses striving to incorporate AI into their products.

The company's latest quarterly earnings reported a whopping $2 billion profit within a three-month span. This surge followed a business boom during the early stages of the pandemic, which saw GPUs in high demand for PC gaming and cryptocurrency mining. Though these markets experienced a decline throughout 2022, Nvidia's performance remains steadfast.

In the fall, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged an excess of gaming GPUs and subsequent discounted sales. However, by February, the company's outlook was significantly brighter, with data center growth potential highlighted amidst widespread news about ChatGPT. Nvidia's most recent report revealed a new record in data center revenue.

The Computex 2023 keynote, held over the weekend, featured numerous AI announcements from Nvidia. These included a demonstration of games that utilized the company's Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) for Games to support natural language input and responses, as well as the unveiling of a new DGX GH200 supercomputer. This powerhouse machine, built around Nvidia's groundbreaking Grace Hopper Superchip, boasts an exaflop of AI performance capability.

In today's trading, Nvidia's valuation exceeded the trillion-dollar mark, with shares priced over $400. This achievement places the company among a select few tech powerhouses such as Apple and Microsoft, which broke through the trillion-dollar threshold in August 2018 and August 2019, respectively. Presently, Amazon and Google also boast trillion-dollar valuations, while Meta enjoyed previous membership in this elite clique.

As reported by Reuters, Nvidia's shares leaped by approximately 25% last week. Tuesday morning premarket trading saw the stock price rising to $404.91, a gain of around 4%, according to Bloomberg.