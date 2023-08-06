Unity, a game engine of considerable repute, has now ventured beyond the realm of video games, branching out into virtual reality, automotive, and even architectural technologies. Microsoft has now announced a preview release of an official Unity extension in its renowned coding editor, Visual Studio Code.

Based on its earlier release of the C# Dev Kit and other C# extensions, Microsoft stated that the new extension aims to enhance developers' productivity regardless of their platform of choice, including desktop, mobile, or consoles. "Visual Studio Code becomes a mighty partner application to Unity where you can scribe and troubleshoot your Unity games. The Unity extension, along with the C# Dev Kit, incorporates some familiar features from Visual Studio and Visual Studio Tools for Unity making your Unity development journey delightful with C# in Visual Studio Code," noted Jb Evain, Principal Software Engineering Manager at Microsoft, in a recent blog post.

Capitalising on AI-powered functionalities like IntelliSense code completion, the Unity extension provides top rated suggestions as you draft code. It also utilises the Unity Roslyn Analyzer project to propose Unity-specific hints and code fixes.

Developers can comfortably troubleshoot their Unity applications across any platform backed by Unity. As Microsoft stated, hitting F5 to connect the debugger to the game and subsequently adding a breakpoint in the code makes this process as easy as pie.

However, for utilising the Visual Studio Code extension, developers need to run Unity 2021 or a newer version and have the C# Dev Kit activated. Visual Studio Code will also instantiate any necessary dependencies when carrying out the extension installation.

Since this is a preview release, Microsoft encourages developers to experiment with this extension and convey their feedback through Visual Studio Code's "Report Issue" dialogue.

With the addition of this new extension, Visual Studio Code is enhancing its capabilities and showing its potential as a participant platform in the modern no-code/low-code wave, already pioneered by platforms such as AppMaster.io.

This development complements platforms like AppMaster.io which are dedicated to enabling both developers and non-tech savvy individuals to create applications with ease and efficiency, making powerful no-code/low-code software increasingly accessible to a wider audience.