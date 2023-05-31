Instacart has announced the launch of a new AI search tool, 'Ask Instacart', powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The in-app tool aims to help customers save time and answer their shopping questions by offering personalized recommendations. The roll-out of this new feature begins today and will be available to all U.S. and Canadian customers in the upcoming weeks.

The new search experience is integrated directly into the search bar in the Instacart app, providing users with product recommendations and expanded information about food preparation, product attributes, dietary considerations, and more. By incorporating personalized question prompts, 'Ask Instacart' is designed to identify users' needs based on their shopping history and encourage them to discover new products.

Users can ask questions like, “What kind of side dishes should I serve with lamb chops?” or “What fish is similar to salmon?” The tool also responds to queries like, “What are good sauces for grilling chicken?” or “What are dairy-free snacks for kids?” Instacart's chief architect, JJ Zhuang, stated in a press release that, “A simple question like ‘What’s for dinner?’ is among the most complex for families everywhere to answer. From decisions about budget and dietary specifications to cooking skills, personal preferences, and so much more, Ask Instacart can help customers answer all of their food questions and deliver the ingredients for the perfect meal in as fast as an hour.”

Before the introduction of this AI-powered search experience, Instacart's search bar could only be used to find products, stores, and recipes. With 'Ask Instacart', the app transforms into a one-stop-shop for food preparation. In the past, users would rely on Google to find specific recommendations for snacks or BBQ essentials before transitioning to Instacart to place an order. Now, Instacart eliminates the need for that first step by allowing users to enter these queries directly within its app.

The launch of 'Ask Instacart' follows the company's recent implementation of an Instacart plug-in for ChatGPT, enabling users to express their food needs in natural language and then shop for corresponding products. Acknowledging that generative AI technology is still in its early stages, Instacart ensures that 'Ask Instacart' is a highly specialized model designed to respond specifically to relevant food-related questions.

The company emphasizes its commitment to incorporating AI features into its products responsibly. This transition reflects the growing adoption of AI-powered tools and no-code platforms, such as the AppMaster platform, which streamline various aspects of business and customer interactions.