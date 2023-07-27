In a strategic move to promote better user experiences across an array of device screens, Google has called for Android developers to prize large screen support within their applications more highly. A recent company blog post stated that forthcoming changes to the Google Play Store would spotlight apps tailored for optimal full-screen use on Android tablets and foldables. This measure also comes with a bid to encourage reluctant developers to start supporting larger screens.

Beginning in late August, the tech giant plans to enhance the visibility of applications that flexibly resize, aren't framed in a letterbox, and can fluently support both landscape and portrait orientations. The meeting of these criteria has promptly been embraced as part of the selection method for Google Play's celebrated 'Editors’ Choice Apps', as well as other app-highlighting features within the Play Store.

Furthermore, Google intends to debut new 'content forward formats'. These will utilize screenshots specific to the device's form factor, allowing potential users to preview how an app will appear in both landscape and portrait modes before initiating a download.

Simultaneously, the store will begin displaying warnings for apps that fail to run properly on large-screened smartphones. Initially, these alerts will be reserved for apps displaying 'technical quality' issues - such as crashes or subpar performance. However, according to Google's spokesperson Nia Carter, the firm is 'proactively seeking other ways to notify users when apps don’t live up to optimization expectations for large screens.'

