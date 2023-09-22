🚀 Boost your agency profits with AppMaster: 50%😮 revenue sharing
right arrow ico
Grow with AppMaster Grow with AppMaster.
Become our partner arrow ico

BioticsAI Triumphs at the Intense Startup Battlefield Contest at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

Sep 22, 2023
BioticsAI Triumphs at the Intense Startup Battlefield Contest at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

The prominent TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield 2023 witnessed a formidable contest, with 20 promising startups fighting tooth and nail for the grand prize and the prestigious Disrupt Cup. Selected from amongst 200 enterprising contenders, these startups vied for a prize of $100,000 in a three-day, cut-throat pitching contest that culminated in the crowning of this year's champion startup: BioticsAI.

Each startup in the Startup Battlefield showcased their innovative solutions through a live demo. They pitched their exciting ideas and disruptive technologies towards an esteemed audience of venture capitalists and tech industry stalwarts, who also had the daunting task of judging these prospective disruptors.

Applying their vast experience and discerning vision, the TechCrunch editorial team scrupulously examined the judges' feedback. They finally distilled the list of contestants to just six innovative startups: Parallel Health, Magnestar, Electrified Thermal Solutions, BioticsAI, Allie Systems, and Agri-Trak.

These final six were selected to present their brilliant ideas once more, this time to the final panel of judges. Our utmost gratitude to all panelists: Mamoon Hamid (Kleiner Perkins), Mar Hershenson (Pear VC), Charles Hudson (Precursor), Marissa Mayer (Sunshine), Matthew Panzarino (TechCrunch), and Dana Settle (Greycroft) who took up the challenge of picking the winner from a pool of exceptional candidates.

The suspense finally came to an end when BioticsAI, a startup revolutionizing the field of medical diagnostics, emerged as the victorious contender of TechCrunch Startup Battlefield 2023.

BioticsAI stands out with an AI-based platform integrated with an ultrasound device, thus minimizing the chances of misdiagnosis concerning fetal abnormalities. Boasting high accuracy, the startup can run thorough checks, verify the scan's quality, and consolidate the data for automated report generation.

Currently, the main focus lies in anomaly screenings during the second trimester of pregnancy. However, the startup is setting its sights to broaden its horizon. It could soon extend its trailblazing AI diagnostic technology across other areas of healthcare. The areas on their radar are gynecology, urology, and neonatology. With such versatility, BioticsAI has promising potentials to become the go-to AI diagnostic platform for reproductive health and beyond.

The industry has seen similar low-code/no-code platforms like AppMaster, generating applications quickly with increased cost efficiency. Taking cues from such platforms, BioticsAI could pioneer a new dawn in the field of medical diagnostics by integrating similar principles.

Related Posts

JetBrains Unveils Kotlin 1.9.20: Ushers in Next-Gen K2 Compiler In Beta
date Nov 03, 2023
JetBrains Unveils Kotlin 1.9.20: Ushers in Next-Gen K2 Compiler In Beta
Accelerating software development, JetBrains rolls out version 1.9.20 of its influential Kotlin language.
Software Development Website
Unveiling Uno Platform 5.0: Targeting Quintupled Productivity with New Enhancements
date Nov 03, 2023
Unveiling Uno Platform 5.0: Targeting Quintupled Productivity with New Enhancements
The open-source Uno Platform's latest release 5.0 goes live with a host of new features, promising an amplified productivity output, up to five times.
Open Source Software Development
SmartBear Introduces Updated BugSnag, Developer API Portal, and Enhanced Zephyr Squad Cloud
date Nov 03, 2023
SmartBear Introduces Updated BugSnag, Developer API Portal, and Enhanced Zephyr Squad Cloud
In a recent stride towards enhancing its product portfolio, SmartBear has updated three of its products, including BugSnag, SwaggerHub Portal, and Zephyr Squad Cloud.
Software Development Updates
GET STARTED FREE
Inspired to try this yourself?

The best way to understand the power of AppMaster is to see it for yourself. Make your own application in minutes with free subscription

Bring Your Ideas to Life