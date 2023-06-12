Microsoft has introduced Bing Chat's voice mode on desktop through their Edge browser, following its successful implementation on the mobile version. Users can now utilize the vocal features of Bing's chatbot for various tasks directly from their desktop.

The desktop version retains the same interface as the mobile version, allowing users to access voice mode by selecting the microphone button within Bing's chat box. Once activated, users can ask questions and receive verbal answers from the chatbot in multiple languages, including English, Japanese, French, German, and Mandarin. Additional languages are promised to be added soon.

This development comes as Microsoft has announced plans to discontinue Cortana on Windows later this year. Cortana currently offers various functions via voice commands, such as setting timers, creating reminders, and opening applications. However, Microsoft is now steering users towards Bing and its AI-driven Copilot feature that is slated for integration into Windows 11 as more superior alternatives.

When Windows Copilot officially launches, it will be accessible directly from users' taskbars, providing them with a range of functions. Some of the anticipated features include asking general questions, summarizing content being viewed, and adjusting PC settings.

With the new voice mode feature on the desktop version of Bing Chat, Microsoft is demonstrating its commitment to enhancing user experience and adapting to current market demands.