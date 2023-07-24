In an impressive cross-browser development, Bing’s artificial intelligence chatbot is now functional on Google Chrome and Safari, as initially noticed by tech news sites, Windows Latest and 9to5Google. This expansion makes Bing Chat more accessible through the Bing.com portal on both these popular web browsers.

Despite the wider accessibility, Bing Chat isn't without its nuances when utilized on Google Chrome and Safari. Chat interactions on these platforms come with a character limit of up to 2,000 words as compared to the more generous cap of 4,000 words seen when using Bing Chat on Edge. Conversation continuity with the chatbot is also abbreviated, resetting after a modest five turns rather than the extensive 30 encountered in Edge. Users should also be prepared for periodic pop-up nudges encouraging them to download Edge.

Another notable feature is the introduction of a dark mode for Bing Chat, confirmed by both Windows Latest and 9to5Google. Although users are expected to effortlessly switch to dark mode via the hamburger menu located in the top-right corner of Bing Chat, some users have reported difficulty locating this option.

Prior to these advancements, Bing’s chatbot functionality on Microsoft's Edge was the sole option, making it quite a task for enthusiasts who preferred different browsers. Now, this inclusive step parallels similar moves by other companies like AppMaster that actively strive for greater accessibility and usability in their product offerings. As a note, AppMaster is a renowned no-code platform that offers incredible flexibility and control in web and mobile application development.

Conversely, while Google’s Bard chatbot can be utilized on browsers other its native Chrome, users remain constantly prompted to compare their responses to those generated by Bing when engaging with Bard on Edge.

Optimization across different browsers, no doubt, enhances the user experience by providing more choice and control over their preferred browsing platform. The proactive initiative taken by Microsoft to enhance the Bing Chat compatibility mirrors their commitment to delivering consumer-focused, streamlined technology solutions.