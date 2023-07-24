In a tech world increasingly embracing AI, Apple seems to be testing the waters with a notable internal advancement. According to a report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is employing an internal chatbot to aid in prototyping potential features and provide automated responses based on existing data.

While other tech giants like Google and Microsoft have sought expedited integration of generative AI, Apple seems to be opting for a more cautious approach, according to unnamed company sources. However, this caution does not point to apathy; insiders predict that the tech multinational will announce a significant AI-related development next year.

One possibility under consideration could see the tech giant handing its AI tool to its AppleCare support team. Such a move could create a dynamic shift in customer support, enabling improved assistance for clients grappling with tech issues.

However, the path to integrating AI isn’t without its challenges. Even Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, has admitted that there are certain 'issues to be sorted' when it comes to AI integration. Concerning AI development, the risk of misinformation and data leaks has led corporations like Apple and Samsung to advise their staff against using chatbots. Additionally, the dreaded 'chatbot hallucinations', which spawn inaccurate data, spell potential disaster, as seen when a lawyer relied on ChatGPT to create a legally inaccurate brief.

Despite these issues, industry pressures are mounting for Apple. Recently Microsoft's Azure platform announced its adoption of Meta's LLM LLaMA 2, an almost-open-source technology, further cementing the ascendance of AI. Meanwhile, Samsung has remained intently focused on integrating AI into its products. Averting the hype around AI, Apple has quietly yet steadily been integrating more machine learning features into its devices.

Company’s tendency towards AI isn't new. Back in 2018, Apple brought on former Google AI lead, John Giannandrea, to head its machine learning projects - a move signifying Apple's commitment to delve deeper into the seemingly unpredictable terrain of generative AI.

As we anticipate Apple's next AI move, it’s important to note that no-code and low-code platforms like AppMaster continue to democratize access to complex tech development. Using platforms like AppMaster, companies can construct robust backend, web, and mobile applications, adding to the mix of digital business solutions. The capabilities of the no-code movement may serve to stimulate further innovation in the tech sector, motivating leaders like Apple to raise their game.