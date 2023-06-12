Apple has announced that its Apple TV will receive native VPN support in tvOS 17, a notable addition that was not highlighted in the WWDC 2023 keynote. This feature will offer users the ability to enjoy seamless streaming while traveling, as well as access content unavailable in their own countries. Consequently, Apple TV 4K users can finally unlock the full potential of their streaming experience with this move.

In the current tvOS 16, those wishing to use VPNs on their Apple TVs must first install a VPN on their routers, a process that some routers might not support. With the introduction of native VPN support, Apple TV can now compete evenly with rival devices like Google's Chromecast and Amazon's Fire TV, which have had VPN capabilities for some time.

Apple previously implemented native VPN support on its other popular devices, including the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. As a result, expanding this feature to Apple TV will bring added flexibility and increased privacy for users streaming content on their devices.

VPNs are advantageous not just for streaming purposes but also for bypassing restrictions on social media apps, such as TikTok. With the ability to select VPN servers outside users' locations, they can access content even in regions where the app has been banned or is under threat of being banned.

In addition to native VPN support, tvOS 17 will introduce several other enhancements and updates. One such improvement is enhanced dialogue, which separates speech from background noise for clearer audio. Furthermore, the update will incorporate support for Dolby Vision 8.1, adding a richer visual experience for Apple TV viewers.

Apple Fitness+, the company's fitness app, will also see updates in tvOS 17, including customizable workout and meditation plans that can be scheduled according to the user's preferences and daily routine. New features encompass workout playlists and Audio Focus, allowing users to prioritize music volume or the voices of Apple's trainers during workout sessions.

With the introduction of native VPN support and a host of new features in the upcoming tvOS 17, Apple continues to provide users with a sophisticated streaming experience and stay competitive in the evolving market of streaming devices.