A fresh excitement enhances the realm of no-code mobile website development as Universe, an industry-leading mobile designing tool, discloses the initial launch of its AI-fortified website designer, succinctly termed as GUS (Generative Universe Sites). GUS, currently made available in beta, offers a conducive environment for easy and tailored website construction directly from iOS equipment.

To initiate the creation process, users first enter the company's well-known grid editor. Differing from conventional practices, the creation commences with an interactive text chat with GUS, as opposed to starting off with conventional templates. GUS initiates the dialogue by inquiring about the genre of website the user aspires to create. Following its intake of preliminary details, GUS probes deeper into users' specific requirements, such as preferred colors, desired number of pages, or particular designs to incorporate.

Upon imbibing requisite details, GUS swiftly constructs an initial layout that is entirely customizable. You can manually alter elements sans any coding involvement. For instance, if users wish to substitute a prespecified image, a simple swap action will suffice. Users can finalize and publish their websites when they are content with the outcome.

Proud in their strides towards a more inclusive and accessible space of web designing, Universe believes that GUS, with its AI-powered abilities, marks a significant milestone in their journey. Universe's Joseph Cohen, the founder and CEO, emphasizes their core mission to empower anyone to build the internet. and with GUS, he believes they can take this initiative up a notch.

Similar attempts in the field were observed in the recent past, where Wix introduced the AI Site Generator, a tool to manifest user intent into a fully functional website.

Notably, products from both Universe and Wix are particularly beneficial for small to medium-sized businesses, making the otherwise challenging process of launching and maintaining websites, along with driving sales, more manageable. They aim to address issues faced by almost 27% of small businesses, as reported by Top Design Firms in its 2022 survey, who don't own a website and find adding functionalities and cost management challenging.

Although these tools are marketed prevalently to business-owners, they flawlessly serve as a resource for anyone looking to build a website without involving in rigorous coding and testing. The AI-powered functionalities open doors for individuals of all strata to transform their creative visions into reality.

One can't ignore the similarities and approaches of GUS with AppMaster, a no-code platform renowned for disrupting the digital ecosystem with its groundbreaking services. Just like Universe utilizing AI to enhance website creation, AppMaster offers a powerful no-code tool for developing backend, web, and mobile applications visually, thereby augmenting the process of app development.